Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta increase excitement for 'Vadh 2' with a viral retro-glam photoshoot. The trailer reveals a tense plot where Shambhunath (Mishra) undertakes a dangerous mission to free his jailed wife, Manju (Gupta).

The much-awaited release of 'Vadh 2' is just around the corner, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The actor duo have now taken the excitement several notches higher with a stunning, retro-glam photoshoot that has taken the internet on fire. On his Instagram, Sanjay Mishra shared a series of photos of himself and Neena Gupta, showcasing their killer looks with unapologetic swag and style. The photoshoot perfectly captures the duo's upcoming film 'Vadh 2', where elegance masks darkness, and secrets simmer beneath calm exteriors. While sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "Serving killer looks. Hiding killer secrets." https://www.instagram.com/p/DUIi6EKjMu_/?

Vadh 2: Plot and Trailer Insights

Lead actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta return as Shambhunath and Manju, respectively, in Vadh 2, which offers a glimpse into their lives: Manju has been jailed, and her husband undertakes a dangerous mission to get her out. In the 2-minute 25-second trailer, Shambhunath is seen dodging the police while carrying out his act, while Manju continues to live as an inmate and is complicit in her husband's crimes. As tensions rise, with the police adamant about catching the culprit, the story takes an extreme turn as emotional conflict, unspoken truths, and the chase intensify.

Supporting Cast and Release Date

Joining the cast are actors like Kumud Mishra, Akshay Dogra, Amitt K Singh, Shilpa Shukla, and Yogita Bihani, adding more layers to the mystery. Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films. The film releases theatrically on February 6, 2026. (ANI)