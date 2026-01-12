Sergio Gor took charge as the new US Ambassador-designate to India, greeted by the song 'Hold On, I'm Comin'.' He called the Trump-Modi friendship 'genuine' and said he aims to elevate the partnership between the two democracies to the next level.

Sergio Gor took charge on Monday as the new US Ambassador-designate to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia at the US Embassy in New Delhi. As Gor walked up to the podium to take the oath, the popular song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" by Sam & Dave played in the background. Those present at the Embassy cheered as he approached the stage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Hold On, I'm Comin'" is a well-known soul song from 1966, performed by Sam & Dave and written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter. The song became popular for its strong beat and catchy chorus, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot R&B chart. Sam Moore, one-half of the duo, passed away last year at the age of 89 due to post-surgery complications.

'Real Friends Can Disagree'

In his address to the gathering at the Embassy, Gor described the friendship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi as "genuine" and said that true friends can resolve their differences. "I've traveled all over the world with President Trump, and I can attest that his friendship with Prime Minister Modi is real. The United States and India are bound not only by shared interests but also by a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree but always resolve their differences in the end," he said.

"It is great to be here as the United States Ambassador. I come to this remarkable nation with profound respect and a clear mission: to elevate the partnership between our two nations to the next level. This is the intersection between the world's oldest democracy and the world's largest democracy. During my last dinner with him, President Trump recounted his most recent visit to India and spoke fondly of his great friendship with the Prime Minister. I hope the President will visit us soon, hopefully within the next year or two. President Trump has a habit of calling at 2 a.m., and with the time difference in New Delhi, that might work out pretty well," he added.