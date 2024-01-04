Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Up to directors to decide what kind of films they want to make, says veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar

    "Ultimately, directors should decide what kind of cinema they want to make so that films are well received by viewers and they also strengthen the movie industry," Javed Akhtar said at the inauguration of the 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

    Up to directors to decide what kind of films they want to make, says veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

    Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Wednesday remarked that Indian cinema has witnessed significant changes over the years, emphasizing that it is now in the hands of directors to determine the type of movies they wish to create for the audience. Akhtar noted that the portrayal of characters from earlier eras, especially heroes, was distinct, and replicating the same approach in contemporary films might not be effective.

    After being honored with the Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award for his substantial contributions to Indian cinema, the 78-year-old lyricist-poet, Javed Akhtar, shared his thoughts. The prestigious award was conferred upon him during the inauguration of the 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra.

    Also read: Unfolding a cinematic extravaganza: 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival to be held from Jan 3-7

    “We have advanced a lot in making cinemas. However, while boarding the train of future, we have left behind lots of goods on the platform. Language, literature, classical music have been left behind. But Maharashtra is a state where these values still matter for people who reside in smaller cities," Akhtar said.

    Discussing his work, Akhtar mentioned that when he penned movie scripts, he never considered their financial or social ramifications.

    On the changing perception of on-screen heroes, the veteran lyricist remarked, “There was a period when the hero of a film revolted against his parents to marry the girl of his choice. Later, heroes came to show social inequality, law, courts and unconstitutional things. However, today we can not make such characters stand in movies.”

    "Ultimately, directors should decide what kind of cinema they want to make so that films are well received by viewers and they also strengthen the movie industry," Akhtar added.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Dulhania 3': Janhvi kapoor replaces Alia Bhatt in film's sequel, to star opposite Varun Dhawan RKK

    'Dulhania 3': Janhvi kapoor replaces Alia Bhatt in film's sequel, to star opposite Varun Dhawan

    Who did Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy find funniest while filming the movie? Read ATG

    Who did Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy find funniest while filming the movie? Read

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Drone Pratap hospitalised, fans express concern

    BREAKING: Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Drone Prathap hospitalised, fans express concern

    Dunki song 'Chal Ve Watna' OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu steal hearts in emotional rollercoaster [Video] ATG

    Dunki song 'Chal Ve Watna' OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu steal hearts in emotional rollercoaster [Video]

    Explained: Why is 22 January, time 12:20 p.m. chosen for Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony? RKK

    Explained: Why is 22 January, time 12:20 p.m. chosen for Ram Mandir’s consecration ceremony?

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Case filed against 12 social media accounts for sending death threats to DCP rkn

    Kerala: Case filed against 12 social media accounts for sending death threats to DCP

    cricket Aaron Finch bids adieu to Big Bash League, wrapping up a glorious T20 chapter osf

    Australia's Aaron Finch bids adieu to Big Bash League, wraps up glorious T20 chapter

    ISL is the spark igniting our belief to play in FIFA World Cup, says FC Goa's Sandesh Jhingan (WATCH) snt

    ISL is the spark igniting our belief to play in FIFA World Cup, says FC Goa's Sandesh Jhingan (WATCH)

    Know the scientific reasons of Dwajasthambam or Kodimaram in Indian temples anr

    Know the scientific reasons of Dwajasthambam in Indian temples

    Ram Mandir inauguration Planning a trip to Ayodhya THIS app will help you find affordable stay gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Planning a trip to Ayodhya? THIS app will help you find affordable stay

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon