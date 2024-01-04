Up to directors to decide what kind of films they want to make, says veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar

"Ultimately, directors should decide what kind of cinema they want to make so that films are well received by viewers and they also strengthen the movie industry," Javed Akhtar said at the inauguration of the 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Wednesday remarked that Indian cinema has witnessed significant changes over the years, emphasizing that it is now in the hands of directors to determine the type of movies they wish to create for the audience. Akhtar noted that the portrayal of characters from earlier eras, especially heroes, was distinct, and replicating the same approach in contemporary films might not be effective.

After being honored with the Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award for his substantial contributions to Indian cinema, the 78-year-old lyricist-poet, Javed Akhtar, shared his thoughts. The prestigious award was conferred upon him during the inauguration of the 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra.

“We have advanced a lot in making cinemas. However, while boarding the train of future, we have left behind lots of goods on the platform. Language, literature, classical music have been left behind. But Maharashtra is a state where these values still matter for people who reside in smaller cities," Akhtar said.

Discussing his work, Akhtar mentioned that when he penned movie scripts, he never considered their financial or social ramifications.

On the changing perception of on-screen heroes, the veteran lyricist remarked, “There was a period when the hero of a film revolted against his parents to marry the girl of his choice. Later, heroes came to show social inequality, law, courts and unconstitutional things. However, today we can not make such characters stand in movies.”

"Ultimately, directors should decide what kind of cinema they want to make so that films are well received by viewers and they also strengthen the movie industry," Akhtar added.