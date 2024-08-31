Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'United against demons...', Shreya Ghoshal reschedules her Kolkata concert in wake of Kolkata rape case

    Shreya Ghoshal has decided to reschedule her highly anticipated Kolkata concert, originally set for September 14, to October 2024. This decision comes in the wake of the shocking rape and murder case of a doctor in Kolkata

    United against demons...', Shreya Ghoshal reschedules her Kolkata concert in wake of Kolkata rape case ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 1:09 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

    Shreya Ghoshal has announced the rescheduling of her upcoming Kolkata concert to show her support in light of the outrage surrounding the brutal rape and murder of a doctor. On Saturday morning, the singer issued an official statement emphasizing the importance of standing up for women's safety and respect. She revealed that her concert, originally set for September 14, will now be postponed to October 2024.

    In her statement, Ghoshal expressed her profound distress over the "gruesome and heinous" incident that recently occurred in Kolkata. As a woman, she found the brutality of the case unimaginable and chilling. With a heavy heart, she and her promoters decided to reschedule the "Shreya Ghoshal Live, All Hearts Tour Ishq FM Grand Concert" to October 2024.

    She acknowledged the anticipation surrounding the event but stressed the necessity of standing in solidarity with the cause. Ghoshal voiced her hope that her fans would understand and support the decision to delay the concert. She urged her audience to remain united against the darker aspects of humanity and promised that new dates for the concert would be announced soon.

    ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone on maternity leave till March 2025; actress' due date REVEALED

    This decision by Ghoshal coincides with heightened discussions about women's safety across India. The case of the Kolkata doctor, which sparked widespread outrage, was followed by the unsettling revelations of the Justice Hema Committee Report on sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry. The report led to numerous actresses speaking out about sexual assault, resulting in FIRs against several Malayalam actors and filmmakers.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Police book actors Edavela Babu, Sudheesh on complaints of misconduct, misbehaviour by junior artist dmn

    Kerala: Police book actors Edavela Babu, Sudheesh on complaints of misconduct, misbehaviour by junior artist

    Deepika Padukone on maternity leave till March 2025; actress' due date REVEALED ATG

    Deepika Padukone on maternity leave till March 2025; actress' due date REVEALED

    Nothing on Badlapur...', TMC's Kunal Ghosh criticizes Arijit Singh over protest song on Kolkata rape case ATG

    'Nothing on Badlapur...', TMC's Kunal Ghosh criticizes Arijit Singh over protest song on Kolkata rape case

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, others celebs congratulate winners RBA

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, others celebs congratulate winners

    As though he's Swami Vivekananda....', Kangana Ranaut on calling Ranbir Kapoor 'serial skirt chaser' ATG

    'As though he's Swami Vivekananda....', Kangana Ranaut on calling Ranbir Kapoor 'serial skirt chaser'

    Recent Stories

    How to Earn 1 Crore through Stock Market Investments; here are some smart tips RBA

    How to earn 1 Crore through Stock Market Investments; here are some smart tips

    football Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling joins Arsenal on shock loan move, says 'this is perfect fir for me' (WATCH) snt

    Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling joins Arsenal on shock loan move, says 'this is perfect fir for me' (WATCH)

    Procrastinating much? 8 tips to boost your productivity vkp

    Procrastinating much? 8 tips to boost your productivity

    Serious concern of society, need faster verdicts': PM Modi on crimes against women amid Kolkata horror gcw

    'Serious concern of society, need faster verdicts': PM Modi on crimes against women amid Kolkata horror

    Can walking give you abs? Try these 7 proven tips to reduce belly fat RTM

    Can walking give you abs? Try these 7 proven tips to reduce belly fat

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon