Deepika Padukone on maternity leave till March 2025; actress' due date REVEALED

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's baby is expected to arrive in late September. After her maternity leave, her first project will be a major film

    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally confirmed their pregnancy after much speculation. The couple shared the joyful news on Instagram in February, announcing that their baby is expected in September 2024. The announcement was met with warm wishes from their industry peers, including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vikrant Massey, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Over the past few months, Deepika’s public appearances showcasing her baby bump have gone viral, and she has been setting stylish maternity fashion trends.

    According to News18, DeepVeer fans can look forward to the baby's arrival on September 28 at a hospital in South Bombay. This information dismisses earlier rumors suggesting she would give birth in London. The couple is reportedly preparing a space for their baby and Deepika is currently enjoying her maternity break from work.

    Sources indicate that Deepika plans to resume her career in 2025, dedicating the next few months to her newborn. Her maternity leave is expected to last until March next year, after which she will dive into filming the sequel of Kalki alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas. Additionally, she is set to begin work on The Intern with Big B. The sequel of Kalki, directed by Nag Ashwin, is scheduled to start filming in January-February 2025.

    ALSO READ: 'Nothing on Badlapur...', TMC's Kunal Ghosh criticizes Arijit Singh over protest song on Kolkata rape case

    Rumors about Deepika and Ranveer expecting a baby boy have been circulating, further fueled by a recent social media post from a gifting brand. The brand shared an image of presents ordered by Deepika, featuring minimalist brown wrapping with a light blue string and charming ceramic hangings in shades of blue and white.

    In an earlier interview with Vogue Singapore, Deepika expressed her excitement about starting a family with Ranveer. She mentioned their love for children and their desire to instill the values from their own families into their future children. After dating for six years, the couple married in an intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018. Their wedding video was later revealed in 2023 on Koffee With Karan Season 8.

