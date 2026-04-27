The cast of 'Undekhi: The Final Battle', including Harsh Chhaya, Varun Badola, and Surya Sharma, discuss the final chapter. Chhaya praises the writers, while Sharma teases a new rift between Papaji and Rinku in the upcoming season.

Harsh Chhaya on Pressure and Writers' Role Speaking about the pressure of taking the story forward, Harsh Chhaya credited the team behind the show and said the responsibility lies not only with the actors but also with the writers. "For me, the pressure is to live up to the trust that has been placed in me and present it to the audience in the best way possible.""As an actor, there is a different kind of pressure. But where the character goes, how dangerous it appears, how much it grows in the future, those aspects depend more on the writers than on us," the actor told ANI.He further praised the writers for consistently bringing fresh ideas to every season. "Because they have to write something new every time, they must think differently and take the story beyond the previous season, making it more exciting. They have to keep discovering and creating something new. So, the hard work is greater for the writers than for the actors," he added. Surya Sharma Teases New Rift Actor Surya Sharma also spoke about the evolving dynamic between Papaji and Rinku, which has been a key aspect of the show. "So far, you have seen that 'Undekhi' has a world filled with guns and murders, that is its normal setting, where Papaji and Rinku were always together. This time, there is something new. By the end of Season 3, you can see a rift beginning between Rinku and Papaji, and how that unfolds now will be interesting," he said. Varun Badola on Expanded Role Varun Badola shared that his role becomes more significant in the new season. He also noted that returning to an already popular show brings a certain level of comfort, although the challenge for writers remains substantial."I entered in the third season, and in the fourth season, I have a longer presence. I had written the dialogues for the first season when Sidharth Sengupta was producing the show, so I joined it in a very comfortable situation." "And since the show already has an audience and a fan following, you cannot take things for granted, but there is a certain ease. If the story is moving in the right direction, the characters are already established by the fourth season. The writers don't need to create new characters but can instead explore new dimensions of the existing ones." Gautam Rode's Exciting Journey Gautam Rode described his journey in the show as exciting and said he thoroughly enjoyed being part of it. "Speaking about my character, it has been an exciting journey for me in 'Undekhi'. I had a lot of fun working on it, but I won't be able to reveal much about the character," he said.Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia and directed by Ashish R. Shukla, the series stars Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Varun Badola, Ankur Rathee, Shivjyoti Rajput, and Gautam Rode. 'Undekhi: The Final Battle' will premiere on May 1 on SonyLIV, with new episodes releasing every Friday. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) As the popular crime series 'Undekhi: The Final Battle' gears up for the release of its final chapter, actors Varun Badola, Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, and Gautam Rode sat down to share insights into the upcoming show.Speaking about the pressure of taking the story forward, Harsh Chhaya credited the team behind the show and said the responsibility lies not only with the actors but also with the writers. "For me, the pressure is to live up to the trust that has been placed in me and present it to the audience in the best way possible.""As an actor, there is a different kind of pressure. But where the character goes, how dangerous it appears, how much it grows in the future, those aspects depend more on the writers than on us," the actor told ANI.He further praised the writers for consistently bringing fresh ideas to every season. "Because they have to write something new every time, they must think differently and take the story beyond the previous season, making it more exciting. They have to keep discovering and creating something new. So, the hard work is greater for the writers than for the actors," he added.Actor Surya Sharma also spoke about the evolving dynamic between Papaji and Rinku, which has been a key aspect of the show. "So far, you have seen that 'Undekhi' has a world filled with guns and murders, that is its normal setting, where Papaji and Rinku were always together. This time, there is something new. By the end of Season 3, you can see a rift beginning between Rinku and Papaji, and how that unfolds now will be interesting," he said.Varun Badola shared that his role becomes more significant in the new season. He also noted that returning to an already popular show brings a certain level of comfort, although the challenge for writers remains substantial."I entered in the third season, and in the fourth season, I have a longer presence. I had written the dialogues for the first season when Sidharth Sengupta was producing the show, so I joined it in a very comfortable situation." "And since the show already has an audience and a fan following, you cannot take things for granted, but there is a certain ease. If the story is moving in the right direction, the characters are already established by the fourth season. The writers don't need to create new characters but can instead explore new dimensions of the existing ones."Gautam Rode described his journey in the show as exciting and said he thoroughly enjoyed being part of it. "Speaking about my character, it has been an exciting journey for me in 'Undekhi'. I had a lot of fun working on it, but I won't be able to reveal much about the character," he said.Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia and directed by Ashish R. Shukla, the series stars Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Varun Badola, Ankur Rathee, Shivjyoti Rajput, and Gautam Rode. 'Undekhi: The Final Battle' will premiere on May 1 on SonyLIV, with new episodes releasing every Friday. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source