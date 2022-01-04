TV actor Sumona Chakravarti tests Covid 19 positive; check out her social media post

TV star Sumona Chakravarti wrote, "Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested."

The Kapil Sharma Show star Sumona Chakravarti has contracted the virus. Today, January 04, Sumona shared a statement on her Instagram page, in which he said that she is "quarantined at home" after testing positive for COVID-19. Sumona wrote: "I have tested positive for COVID with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home." She signed off the statement with these words: "Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thank you."

Besides Sumona Chakravarti, earlier today we learned that actress Drashti Dhami has also been tested positive for covid. She shared a photo featuring Lillies and chocolate on her social media page and wrote, “Just some good things to keep me company as I fight the 3rd wave! Luckily, I can smell those lilies and enjoy that Twix Counting on these blessings! Now accepting love and good food ❤️P.S Also not so subtle plug of a good show on streamers! Empire still on @disneyplushotstar #3rdwave#covid#homequarantine#staysafe#staymasked."

Since the last few days, many celebrities have contracted the deadly virus. Celebs like Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal and Delnaaz Irani have informed fans about their condition.

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to Lilavati hospital. A close family friend told a media outlet that Chopra was doing fine and had mild symptoms.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi tests COVID-19 positive; actress bedridden, under doctor's supervision

Arjun Kapoor along with his sisters Anshula and Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani tested positive recently. Jersey actor Mrunal Thakur also took to Instagram last weekend to inform that she has been tested positive for the virus and has mild symptoms. She is under isolation and is taking good care of herself.