Turkey-Syria earthquake: Priyanka Chopra gets emotional, shares some videos and urges her followers to help

A terrible earthquake slammed Turkey and Syria a week ago, killing over 37,000 people and displacing hundreds of thousands. Several terrible videos and photos have emerged online as part of the hunt for survivors. On Tuesday, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra tweeted a slew of them on social media, urging her fans to support the organisations on the ground.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Turkey-Syria earthquake

The actress, Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, posted glances on her Instagram and wrote, "A week later, the pain and suffering continues for the people of Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquake. Rescue operations are relentless, which lead to some hopeful moments like these, where a 3-month-old baby was pulled from the rubble. There are many who still remain trapped, waiting and hoping to be saved, their families praying for a miracle. It’s heartbreaking."

"Mother nature's wrath spares none but we can all help. Details of organisations working on ground is in my highlights. I hope you will help in whichever way you can," she added.

Social media users thank Priyanka Chopra

Several netizens lauded Priyanka for doing her bit to help survivors. An Instagram user wrote, "I live in Turkey. I'm in the earthquake zone. We are living in really difficult times. please pray for us. Thank you for your support."

"I am writing from the earthquake zone, thank you for your support," remarked another. A netizen's mention "Thank you for sharing. You are probably one in a million posting about the devastating situation in Turkey and Syria as a non-Turkish/Syrian person. I wish more people outside of our culture that were famous would be vigilant and respectful enough to post about Turkey and Syria. Thank you millions."