    Turkey-Syria earthquake: Priyanka Chopra gets emotional, shares some videos and urges her followers to help

    Priyanka Chopra, an actress and Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, posted videos and photos from the horrific earthquake that killed over 37,000 people in Turkey and Syria on Tuesday. A 3-month-old infant was rescued from the rubble in a video. She implored her fans to support the organisations on the ground in a heartfelt message.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

    A terrible earthquake slammed Turkey and Syria a week ago, killing over 37,000 people and displacing hundreds of thousands. Several terrible videos and photos have emerged online as part of the hunt for survivors. On Tuesday, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra tweeted a slew of them on social media, urging her fans to support the organisations on the ground.

    Priyanka Chopra reacts to Turkey-Syria earthquake 
    The actress, Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, posted glances on her Instagram and wrote, "A week later, the pain and suffering continues for the people of Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquake. Rescue operations are relentless, which lead to some hopeful moments like these, where a 3-month-old baby was pulled from the rubble. There are many who still remain trapped, waiting and hoping to be saved, their families praying for a miracle. It’s heartbreaking."

    Also Read: Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn, Aryan Khan, Palak Tiwari ooze oomph factor in the star-studded bash

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    "Mother nature's wrath spares none but we can all help. Details of organisations working on ground is in my highlights. I hope you will help in whichever way you can," she added.

    Social media users thank Priyanka Chopra
    Several netizens lauded Priyanka for doing her bit to help survivors. An Instagram user wrote, "I live in Turkey. I'm in the earthquake zone. We are living in really difficult times. please pray for us. Thank you for your support."

    Also Read: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds welcome baby number 4; social media users go crazy

    "I am writing from the earthquake zone, thank you for your support," remarked another. A netizen's mention "Thank you for sharing. You are probably one in a million posting about the devastating situation in Turkey and Syria as a non-Turkish/Syrian person. I wish more people outside of our culture that were famous would be vigilant and respectful enough to post about Turkey and Syria. Thank you millions."

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
