Mammootty's Turbo-7 must-watch movies of Malayalam megastar

Here are seven of Mammootty's best movies to watch, each described in one line.

Mathilukal (1990)

A poignant tale of a freedom fighter's imprisonment, showcasing Mammootty's introspective performance.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (2000)

Mammootty excels as the titular social reformer in this biographical film.

Vidheyan (1993)

Adoor Gopalakrishnan's exploration of power dynamics, with Mammootty playing the ruthless landlord Bhaskara Pattelar.

Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha (2009)

A gripping crime thriller with Mammootty in a dual role as a detective and the main suspect.

Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989)

A historical drama where Mammootty masterfully portrays the misunderstood Chandu Chekavar.

Kaazhcha (2004)

A heartwarming drama where Mammootty plays a kind-hearted villager who shelters an orphaned child.

Peranbu (2018)

A touching story of a father’s struggles with his differently-abled daughter, showcasing Mammootty's sensitive performance.

