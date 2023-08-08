Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar: Here's how Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula motivated Boney Kapoor for the film

Boney Kapoor, who made his acting debut at the age of 67 with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar, reveals how his kids encouraged him for the movie and how people reacted to his work in TJMM and much more on his experience as an actor for first time in a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal.

While Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's on-screen chemistry and camaraderie was unique and massive selling point of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the appearance of Boney Kapoor as an actor pleasantly surprised the audiences the most. In the Ranbir and Shraddha-starrer romantic drama, Boney Kapoor essayed the role of Punjabi father of RK. An established producer, who made his acting debut at 66 with the directorial of Luv Ranjan, Kapoor has now revealed how his children motivated him to take the acting plunge.

In an interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, Boney Kapoor spilt the beans on how Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi pushed him to try his hands at being an actor. Kapoor, who shares a friendly and tight bond with his children, said, "They only pushed me to try acting and said, Papa yeh karna hi hoga. Unn logon ki wajah se hi main ghus pada acting mein and kar lia, (Papa, you will have to do it. Because of them, I entered the field of acting)."

He adds, "I am their father and also their mother. I play all the roles for them. We share jokes and talk about serious things. We can talk about anything under the sun with each other."

Although the 67-year-old budding actor has not watched his debut film yet because of nervousness, he is happy with the response his performance has received. Speaking about the same, Kapoor said, "I, have not watched the film till date because main ghabra raha hoon. Samajh nahi aa raha ki maine kaam theek kia ya nahi. Isliye mene abhi take dekh hi nahi (I am nervous. I am not sure if I have done a decent job in the film. That is why I have not watched the film yet.)"

Adding further how people praised his acting in the film, Kapoor said, "People called me and appreciated my work in film. Some also said, ‘Bohot chota role tha aapka, poori picture mein hona chahiye tha aapko.’ (‘You had a small role, you should have been in the whole movie.’) So, I’ve received very different comments."

