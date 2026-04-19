Darshan Kumar, younger brother of late T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, has passed away. T-Series announced the news in a statement, remembering him as a 'strength behind the company' who played a key role in supporting its foundation.

Darshan Kumar, the younger brother of T-series founder Gulshan Kumar, has passed away. The news was confirmed in a statement shared on the official Instagram page of T-series Films. "A major loss for our family, the passing of Shri Darshan Kumar ji leaves a space that cannot be filled. The younger brother of our founder Shri Gulshan Kumar ji, he was a strength behind T-Series, someone who stood by the journey with unwavering presence over the years. He played an important role in supporting and strengthening the foundation of the company. Today, we remember him not just for what he did, but for who he was, and the place he held within the T-Series family," the statement read.

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Condolences Pour In

Condolences instantly poured in the comment section, with many paying tributes. Members of the music fraternity also condoled Darshan Kumar's passing and wrote, "Just heard the heartbreaking news that Darshan Kumar ji, the owner of T-Series, has left us with his beautiful memories. He was truly a great man and always so helpful. He launched and supported so many singers and gave opportunities to countless talents. May Mata Rani bless his soul and give him eternal peace.Rest in peace. Om Shanti." (ANI)