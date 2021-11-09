  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian reacts to Astroworld tragedy; here is what she has to say

    After Kylie Jenner’s statement on the fatal Astroworld incident, elder sister Kim Kardashian has also issued a statement on the same. Her statement comes days after Kanye West dedicated his Sunday Service to the families of those victims who died during the concert.

    Kim Kardashian reacts to Astroworld tragedy; here is what she has to say - DRB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 10:58 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The unfortunate Astroworld incident which took the lives of eight people has left the world devastated. Several celebrities have spoken about the incident. Earlier, Kylie Jenner issued a statement saying how devastated she and Travis Scott were after what had happened at Scott’s show in Houston, Texas. Now, Kim Kardashian has reacted to the fatal incident. Taking it to her Instagram handle, Kim broke her silence on the tragic incident. She wrote about being “heartbroken” regarding the episode that has taken the lives of eight while leaving hundreds injured.

    ALSO READ: Travis Scott Concert: At least 8 dead due to crowd surge in Texas; several injured

    Jenner’s elder sister, Kim, said that the family is in shock because of the tragedy that took place during Scott’s concert at Astroworld. She added that the family is heartbroken for those who lost their lives and were left injured. She further said that Scott, who loves his fans, is “truly devastated” by the episode. Kim’s statement came in a couple of days after her estranged husband, Kanye West, offered us Sunday Service for those grieving the loss of their loved ones in the Astroworld incident.

    Kim Kardashian reacts to Astroworld tragedy; here is what she has to say - DRB

    ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West dating model Vinetria? Read this

    On Friday, Scott was performing live at the two-day Astroworld concert in Houston. It was during his show when a crowd surge caused panic among people leaving eight people dead while over 300 were left injured. At least 50,000 people are said to have attended the event. Moreover, of the 17 people who were taken to the hospital, at least 11 were taken for cardiac arrest. Among those who lost their lives was Rudy Pene, a budding footballer. Following the incident, the event was called off on the second day, Saturday. Meanwhile, security at music concerts has become a topic of discussion ever since the incident. Amidst this, people have been appreciating performers such as Linkin Park and Billie Eilish for paying attention to safety during their concerts.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 10:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Second time, Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay arrested for allegedly hitting actress; read details RCB

    Second time, Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay arrested for allegedly hitting actress; read details

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal go on official date? [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal go on official date? [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Video Icon
    Happy Birthday Pooja Banerjee: From being a swimmer to an actor, have a look at her decade long journey - DRB

    Happy Birthday Pooja Banerjee: From being a swimmer to an actor, have a look at her decade long journey

    Video Icon
    Katrina Kaif's rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal to be a part of Into The Wild [PIC INSIDE] SCJ

    Katrina Kaif's rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal to be a part of Into The Wild [PIC INSIDE]

    Video Icon
    Kaun Banega Crorepati: Housewife Geeta Singh Kaur becomes third crorepati [WATCH] SCJ

    Kaun Banega Crorepati: Housewife Geeta Singh Kaur becomes third crorepati [WATCH]

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's house rent in Mumbai will make your jaw drop RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's house rent in Mumbai will make your jaw drop

    Video Icon
    Street vendor dipping his hands in hot oil to fry chicken (Viral Video) - gps

    SHOCKING: Street vendor dipping his hands in hot oil to fry chicken (Viral Video)

    Video Icon
    Coronavirus India logs 10,126 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily rise in 266 days-dnm

    Coronavirus: India logs 10,126 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily rise in 266 days

    Video Icon
    Karnataka government issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines for short term travellers from Maharashtra-dnm

    Karnataka government issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines for short term travellers from Maharashtra

    Video Icon
    Second time, Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay arrested for allegedly hitting actress; read details RCB

    Second time, Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay arrested for allegedly hitting actress; read details

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors-dnm

    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors

    Video Icon
    us military report on india china faceoff line of actual control pla operational tactical experience

    LAC faceoff gave China operational, tactical experience: US military report

    Video Icon