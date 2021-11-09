Kim Kardashian reacts to Astroworld tragedy; here is what she has to say

After Kylie Jenner’s statement on the fatal Astroworld incident, elder sister Kim Kardashian has also issued a statement on the same. Her statement comes days after Kanye West dedicated his Sunday Service to the families of those victims who died during the concert.

The unfortunate Astroworld incident which took the lives of eight people has left the world devastated. Several celebrities have spoken about the incident. Earlier, Kylie Jenner issued a statement saying how devastated she and Travis Scott were after what had happened at Scott’s show in Houston, Texas. Now, Kim Kardashian has reacted to the fatal incident. Taking it to her Instagram handle, Kim broke her silence on the tragic incident. She wrote about being “heartbroken” regarding the episode that has taken the lives of eight while leaving hundreds injured.

Jenner’s elder sister, Kim, said that the family is in shock because of the tragedy that took place during Scott’s concert at Astroworld. She added that the family is heartbroken for those who lost their lives and were left injured. She further said that Scott, who loves his fans, is “truly devastated” by the episode. Kim’s statement came in a couple of days after her estranged husband, Kanye West, offered us Sunday Service for those grieving the loss of their loved ones in the Astroworld incident.

On Friday, Scott was performing live at the two-day Astroworld concert in Houston. It was during his show when a crowd surge caused panic among people leaving eight people dead while over 300 were left injured. At least 50,000 people are said to have attended the event. Moreover, of the 17 people who were taken to the hospital, at least 11 were taken for cardiac arrest. Among those who lost their lives was Rudy Pene, a budding footballer. Following the incident, the event was called off on the second day, Saturday. Meanwhile, security at music concerts has become a topic of discussion ever since the incident. Amidst this, people have been appreciating performers such as Linkin Park and Billie Eilish for paying attention to safety during their concerts.