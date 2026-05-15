The trailer for 'Hathras - 16 Days', an investigative docu-series directed by Patrick Graham, is out. The ZEE5 series follows the 16 days after the 2020 Hathras gang-rape case, uncovering themes of caste, gender, and institutional silence.

The trailer of investigative docu-series 'Hathras - 16 Days' was unveiled on Friday. Directed by filmmaker Patrick Graham, the "series follows the haunting 16-day journey after the 2020 Hathras incident, uncovering the intersections of caste, gender, institutional silence, and the relentless pursuit of truth."

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Notably, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped on September 14, 2020, in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. She died on September 29, 2020, while undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

View this post on Instagram Speaking about the film, Patriuck Graham in a press note said, "Hathras - 16 Days was obviously more than just another true-crime documentary. For me, it was about examining the larger forces that operate behind such incidents - the layers of caste, gender, authority, and narrative control that often determine whose truth gets heard. What drew me most was the extraordinary courage of the journalists who refused to let the story disappear, especially Tanushree Pandey, whose pursuit of answers became the emotional spine of this documentary. This is ultimately a story about voices that are too often ignored because of their position on ancient hierarchies that continue to exist in certain pockets in society."

A Courageous and Thought-Provoking Narrative

Kaveri Das, Business Head - Hindi ZEE5 and Chief Channel Officer - &TV, added, "At Hindi ZEE5, we remain committed to telling stories that matter, stories that not only engage audiences, but also compel them to reflect on the realities around them. Hathras - 16 Days is not merely a recounting of a headline-making incident; it is an exploration of the existing systems and prejudices that continue to plague our society and the institutional silence. Through this docu-series, we aim to present a narrative that is both courageous and thought-provoking, while staying rooted in empathy and truth."