Tovino Thomas and Nazriya Nazim announced their upcoming Malayalam movie, 'Gracias El Clasico', at Barcelona's Camp Nou. Directed by Muhsin Parari, the film marks their first collaboration and will focus on Spanish football culture.

Tovino Thomas and Nazriya Nazim chose a unique venue to unveil the title of their upcoming Malayalam film. The duo chose Barcelona's iconic Camp Nou to announce their next movie, titled 'Gracias El Clasico'.

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Taking to their Instagram, Tovino and Nazriya shared the title poster of their upcoming Malayalam movie. The duo were seen holding the poster during the La Liga title final on Sunday. As per the poster, the film is expected to highlight the strong football culture while tapping into the larger emotional pull of Spanish football and the Barcelona-Real Madrid rivalry. Take a look at the post here, View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

About The Film's Cast and Crew

The film is directed by Muhsin Parari, marking his return to direction after his debut directorial 'KL 10 Patthu'. The screenplay is being written jointly by Muhsin and Zakariya Mohammed, best known for directing Sudani from Nigeria. The film also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Tovino and Nazriya, a pairing that has already generated curiosity among audiences online.

Tovino Thomas's Recent Work

Tovino Thomas was last seen in the film Pallichattambi, which was directed by Dijo Jose Antony and written by S. Suresh Babu. It stars Tovino Thomas in a lead role alongside Kayadu Lohar, Shatru, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Baburaj, Nibraz Noushad, T. G. Ravi, Johny Antony, Sudheer Karamana, Alexander Prasanth, Midhun Venugopal, and Eldho Mathew. Prithviraj Sukumaran appears in a cameo in this film. The film's soundtrack was composed by Jakes Bejoy. (ANI)