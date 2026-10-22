Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor had a friendly reunion at the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai, sharing a warm hug that drew significant attention from fans and the media during the star-studded event.

Kareena and Shahid Reunite at IIFA 2027

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor grabbed attention as they crossed paths at the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai on Thursday. The former co-stars and ex-lovers shared a warm hug when they met on the red carpet, creating a memorable moment at the star-studded event. Their friendly interaction quickly became a talking point, with the two actors appearing cordial as they greeted each other. It reminded many of a similar instance that took place last year at the IIFA press conference. Bebo and Shahid were in a relationship in the 2000s and starred together in several films, including ‘Fida’, ‘Chup Chup Ke’, and ‘Jab We Met’. Their on-screen chemistry made them a fan favourite; however, the two parted ways just before ‘Jab We Met’ was filmed. Years later, Kareena married Saif Ali Khan and had two sons, while Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput and now has a son and a daughter. Kareena Kapoor Khan, meanwhile, opted for an all-black ensemble, completing her look with stylish sunglasses. Shahid looked dapper in a classic white suit.

Upcoming IIFA Awards Details

Star-Studded Ceremony

Other celebrities at the event were Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna, Abhishek Banerjee, Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi. The IIFA Awards ceremony will be hosted by actor Varun Dhawan along with Ananya Panday. They will be joined by Karan Johar and Manish Paul. The ceremony is also expected to feature performances by Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Rashmika Mandanna is set to make her IIFA debut at the upcoming edition and will perform live at the awards ceremony.

Partnership and Venue

As per a press release, the event will mark IIFA’s fourth showcase in Abu Dhabi and will be held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral. The return of IIFA to Abu Dhabi was announced at the Arabian Travel Market 2026. The announcement was accompanied by a signing ceremony attended by Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of the Tourism Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; and IIFA co-founder Andre Timmins.