Varun Dhawan pushed for honoring film technicians at the upcoming IIFA 2027 awards in Abu Dhabi. Salman Khan provided his perspective on the industry's shift while offering hosting advice during the recent press conference in Mumbai.

IIFA 2027: Spotlight on Technicians and Hosting Plans

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is set to make his hosting debut at IIFA 2027, raised concerns over the recognition given to film technicians at award shows, which prompted Salman Khan to intervene and point out that times had changed during the event’s press conference in Mumbai. Varun will be hosting the 27th IIFA Awards, alongside Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul. While talking about the grand event, he shared that award shows should focus on celebrating films, performances and the technicians behind them. However, Salman corrected him, saying that times had changed. “I feel today at film awards we talk about everything but films. We are here to celebrate films, actors, performances, and technicians. I am a technician’s son. I always feel the importance we gave to technicians before, we don’t give them that respect today. Hopefully, this time…” Varun said. Salman quickly responded that the situation had changed. Agreeing with him, Varun added, “Now it is given more credit. This time Salman Bhai has made sure that it will be given respect.”

Focusing on Cinema and Hosting Advice

Varun further said he wanted IIFA 2027 to focus on cinema and promised to bring an unfiltered approach to his hosting duties. “We will make sure IIFA 2027 is only about films. We have to bring it back to films. I have to be a little unhinged, and honest this time,” he said. Salman, who is known for hosting the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, also had a piece of advice for Varun when asked how he should approach hosting the awards ceremony. “Don’t host. Six hours go into hosting. Best is to perform and leave,” Salman quipped.

Event Details and Star Participation

The press conference was attended by Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee, among others. Rashmika Mandanna, who will make her debut at IIFA this year, expressed excitement about her performance. “It took 8 years for this to happen. It is my debut at IIFA. I am very excited,” she said. She will perform live at the 27th IIFA Awards, scheduled to be held at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The awards will take place on January 22 and 23, 2027.

Shahid Kapoor said everyone would put their best foot forward and urged the media not to judge them based on their appearance at the event. Kareena Kapoor Khan also expressed excitement about the upcoming ceremony and reflected on her association with IIFA spanning more than a decade. The ceremony is also expected to feature performances by Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. As per a press release, the event will mark IIFA’s fourth showcase in Abu Dhabi and will be held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral. The return of IIFA to Abu Dhabi was announced at the Arabian Travel Market 2026. The announcement was accompanied by a signing ceremony attended by Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of the Tourism Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and IIFA co-founder Andre Timmins.

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