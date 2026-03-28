Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, revealed he was unaware his venomous delivery of 'Potter' would become iconic. He attributed the tone to his brothers calling him names like 'maggot' and discussed the line's lasting impact on fans.

Tom Felton, known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, revealed that he had no idea his delivery of the name "Potter" would become one of the franchise's most iconic lines, according to People. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 38-year-old actor said, "I don't know how that's become an iconic thing. I certainly had no idea."

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He explained that growing up as the youngest of three brothers, he was often called names like "maggot" or "runt," which influenced his naturally venomous delivery. "But 'Potter,' it just got more and more venomous," Felton added.

Felton added, "I have three older brothers, so they all would always call me something like maggot or what was I also called? Runt. Runt of the pack," as per the outlet. "Because I was the youngest and the shortest considerably. So I don't remember ever thinking about it for a second," Felton added. "But 'Potter,' it just got more and more venomous."

Lasting Impact and Fan Reactions

Felton noted the lasting impact of his performance, saying, "All you have to do is say that in the company of a Potter fan and... goosebumps and, like, applause, something happens. I never knew any of these things were gonna be iconic lines," as quoted by People.

Reprising the Role on Broadway

The actor has reprised his role as Draco Malfoy in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which follows the next generation of wizards 19 years after the events of Deathly Hallows. Felton shared that Aiden Close, who plays his character's son Scorpius Malfoy, "says the name better than I do on stage myself." He has even reintroduced some of his film lines into the play, which have become audience favourites.

'Broomsticks to Broadway' Reunion

Felton also shared moments with his on-screen nemesis Daniel Radcliffe, who stars in the Broadway play Every Brilliant Thing. Posting on Instagram on March 5, Felton wrote, "Broomsticks to Broadway," alongside photos of the pair hugging, as well as childhood throwbacks from the Harry Potter films, according to People. (ANI)