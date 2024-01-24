Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer denied release in Gulf countries except for UAE; Read more

The upcoming Bollywood film 'Fighter,' directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024. However, the movie has faced a setback as it has failed to receive clearance from the censors in all Gulf countries except the UAE.

Despite the anticipation surrounding the film, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Censors denied the release of 'Fighter' after a screening held on January 10, 2024. The official communication regarding the denial was received on January 23, posing a significant challenge for the filmmakers. The exact reasons for the denial remain unknown, but it is speculated to be related to content that the censors found either disturbing or objectionable. Notably, recent films like 'Tiger 3' faced bans in Kuwait and Qatar.

ALSO READ: 'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone share BTS wrap-up video, Ranveer Singh joins celebration

This denial of release in most Gulf countries is expected to impact the potential business of 'Fighter,' leading to a loss of around $500,000 to $1 million. The film had garnered decent advance bookings, with approximately 70,000 tickets sold for the first day in top national chains. The target is set at selling around 1.5-1.75 lakh tickets in national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis. The filmmakers hope to achieve a first-day box office collection of around Rs 25 crores, with a significant spike on the second day coinciding with Republic Day. The four-day weekend total in India is anticipated to surpass the Rs 100 crores nett mark.

'Fighter' follows the story of Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), who fulfills his lifelong dream of joining the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, the character must overcome personal limitations to become a true hero.