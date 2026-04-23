Latha Rajinikanth and actor Vasanth Ravi cast their ballots in Chennai, urging citizens to vote in the TN Assembly polls. Prominent figures including Rajinikanth, CM MK Stalin, and Suriya also voted. The state recorded high voter turnout.

Celebrities Urge Citizens to Vote in Tamil Nadu Polls

Latha Rajinikanth, Megastar Rajinikanth's wife, arrived at the Stella Maris College polling booth in Chennai on Thursday to cast her vote for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. After casting her vote, Latha spoke to ANI and urged citizens to step out and take part in the democratic process. She said, "It is a constitutional duty as a citizen to come and vote."

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Earlier, actor Vasanth Ravi also arrived at the Stella Maris College polling booth in Chennai to cast his vote. The actor, while speaking to ANI, urged people to step out and take part in the democratic process and also made a humble appeal to those who had still not voted.

Stressing that "every vote counts," he encouraged people to use their chance to choose their leader and not miss the opportunity. "I think people out there in their homes who haven't cast their votes yet, please come in and cast your votes. Every vote counts. I still see a lot of names on the list that have not turned out yet," he told ANI.

"Please come in. It's a very important election, and I would say this is the power you have on this day to choose your leader, so don't miss that opportunity. That's my humble request," he added.

Actors Suriya and Jyothika also cast their votes today. Several prominent leaders and personalities, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, TVK chief Vijay, DMK minister KN Nehru, actors Rajinikanth and Dhruv Vikram, were also seen voting during the day.

High Voter Turnout Recorded Across State

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded encouraging numbers across many districts. Namakkal led the state with 76.43%, closely followed by Karur at 76.08%, Salem at 75.79%, Erode at 75.61%, and Tiruppur at 75.38%. Other districts such as Dharmapuri (74.68%), Dindigul (74.35%), Kancheepuram (72.51%), Coimbatore (71.16%), Kallakurichi (71.11%), and Tiruchirappalli (71.05%) also reflected steady voter.

Polling for the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 152 constituencies in West Bengal began amid tight security this morning. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today.