Actor Timothee Chalamet marked his 30th birthday with a nostalgic Instagram post featuring throwback photos. The celebration also included a surprise musical tribute from Britain's Got Talent alum Susan Boyle, who sang 'Happy Birthday' to the star.

Actor Timothee Chalamet marked his 30th birthday with a nostalgic social media post and a surprise musical tribute from Britain's Got Talent alum Susan Boyle, according to People. The actor recently celebrated the milestone by sharing a series of throwback photographs on Instagram, including childhood moments playing soccer and ping-pong, a photo with his father, Marc Chalamet, and recent images of himself wearing a shaved head while swimming.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"THANK U FOR THE BIRTHDAY WISHES THANK U THANK U THANK U!!!!!! TIMMYTIM IS OFFICIALLY UNC #uncletimmytim," Chalamet wrote, referencing the slang term "unc," commonly used to jokingly describe someone as getting older, according to People. https://www.instagram.com/p/DSySC5ikiWF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

A Musical Birthday Surprise

The celebration also included a surprise message from Susan Boyle, who sang "Happy Birthday" for the actor in a video shared online. The gesture came after Chalamet gifted the singer a jacket inspired by his latest film, Marty Supreme. He has reportedly sent the attire piece to several celebrities, including Tom Brady, Justin Bieber and girlfriend Kylie Jenner, as part of the film's promotion. Reacting to Boyle's message, Chalamet reposted the clip on his Instagram Stories, writing, "THANK U SUSAN !!!!!!!!."

A Standout Professional Year

The actor has had a standout year professionally. In 2025, Chalamet earned major award nominations for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, including nods at the Oscars, BAFTA Awards, Critics' Choice Awards and Golden Globes. He also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for the role, according to People.

During his acceptance speech, Chalamet said he was "really in pursuit of greatness," adding that he is inspired by iconic performers who came before him, according to People. Chalamet's latest film, Marty Supreme, is currently playing in theatres. (ANI)