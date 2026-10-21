Bigg Boss Kannada 13 contestant Jagadish Jagga is making headlines over his mummy statement. His brother Raju has reportedly revealed details about the claim, raising questions about what really happened.

Jagga Mummy aka Jagadish is definitely grabbing eyeballs inside the Bigg Boss house. Recently, he told co-contestant Sonika that he does not have a wife and his daughter is growing up without a mother. Now, his brother Raju has given an interview to a YouTube channel to clear the air. Raju mentioned that Jagadish initially told the family he was going to work and would come late. He dropped the Bigg Boss news on them just two days before entering the show.

Raju clarified that Jagadish is married to their sister's daughter, Sanjana. She is currently staying at her grandmother's place and regularly watches Bigg Boss. Raju explained that every household has minor arguments, and their family is no different. He confirmed that Jagadish very much has a wife and a daughter named Tanvi.

No money for votes!

Jagadish called the family two days before the grand premiere. They went to meet him, but they have not received any calls since then. Raju expressed his happiness seeing his brother on television. The family wants him to stay in the house till the very end. Raju said they request people they meet to vote for Jagadish, but they strictly do not believe in paying money to buy votes.

How is their mother doing?

Raju also shared an update about their mother's health. She faced some health issues a few days ago. Her blood pressure fluctuated, which led to a mild stroke. However, she received proper medical treatment and has recovered well now.

Speaking about the wardrobe issue, Raju said Jagadish packed his own clothes before leaving. His friends are managing his outfits for the show. Jagadish even left his mobile phone with his friends. The family is not sending any clothes from home. Raju guessed that Jagadish probably complained about not receiving clothes because he saw other contestants getting fresh outfits in the first week.

He will lift the trophy!

This is the first time Jagadish is participating in a reality show. Raju strongly hopes his brother brings the Bigg Boss trophy home. He recalled how host Sudeep told Jagadish on the very first day to confidently say he is the winner. Since those words came directly from Sudeep, Raju feels very confident that Jagadish will actually win the show.