Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after three assailants fired shots at his car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, injuring his driver. The Bishnoi Gang claimed responsibility for the attack via an audio message, threatening anyone in the film industry who associates with Salman Khan.

Tiger Shroff stared down danger on Sunday evening. Three assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at his car in Mumbai's Juhu area. Shroff narrowly escaped injury. His driver, however, reportedly suffered a bullet wound in the hand. An auto-rickshaw driver also got hurt near Pushpa Park. The brazen attack sent panic through the bustling locality.

Shroff was reportedly leaving a football ground when the incident happened. Mumbai Police confirmed the firing within Juhu police station limits. They immediately launched an investigation.

Detailed Account of the Juhu Attack

Bullets flew in Juhu on Sunday evening. Initial reports detail three unknown assailants on a motorcycle. They targeted Shroff's vehicle near Pushpa Park. The actor was leaving a local football ground. They opened fire, directly hitting his car. Shroff miraculously remained unharmed. His driver, though, sustained a hand injury. He needed immediate medical attention. An auto-rickshaw driver also got caught in the crossfire — showing the attack's indiscriminate nature. Mumbai Police confirmed the Juhu firing. They launched a comprehensive investigation. Cops cordoned off the area, gathering forensic evidence to trace the culprits.

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Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Hours later, a chilling claim emerged. The notorious Bishnoi Gang took responsibility for the audacious attack. An audio file began circulating among media and law enforcement. In it, a man — Anil Pandit — identified himself as a representative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Pandit confessed to the shooting. He explained the gang's motive: they targeted the Bollywood star to convey a broader message.

"Anyone in the film industry who works separately from us, or works with Salman Khan, we will kill him. And this is the first and last warning," Pandit declared. He made the gang's intent clear. This menacing message went to the entire entertainment industry. Pandit explicitly stated Shroff was targeted because he had reportedly ignored gang directives. He also continued associating with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The threat was stark. It showed the gang's ruthless approach.

Threats Against Salman Khan's Associates

Salman Khan himself came under fire. The audio also called him "Dawood's (Ibrahim) dog." This further escalated the gang's long-standing feud with the superstar. This incident marks another alarming chapter in the Bishnoi gang's threats. They have repeatedly targeted Khan and his associates. Their animosity reportedly stems from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The Bishnoi community holds blackbucks sacred — they repeatedly cite this as their primary grievance.

Lawrence Bishnoi. The gang's alleged mastermind sits in a Gujarat jail. He has repeatedly threatened Salman Khan over the years. He uses various means to send warnings.

This latest incident brings those threats terrifyingly close.

This attack on Shroff's car in Juhu significantly heightens safety concerns. Bollywood personalities now feel vulnerable. Especially those associated with Khan. Law enforcement agencies rigorously assess new measures.