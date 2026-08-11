Actor Tiger Shroff will not play for Mumbay FC in their Durand Cup 2026 clash against Nongkseh SS&CC. He pulled out at the last minute due to work commitments, confirming his absence for the Shillong match in a video message to his team.

Tiger Shroff Pulls Out of Durand Cup Match

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff will not be playing for Mumbay FC in their Durand Cup 2026 Group E clash against Nongkseh SS&CC in Shillong on Tuesday, pulling out at the last minute due to work commitments.

As per Olympics.com, the 36-year-old actor, who registered with the squad for their maiden Durand Cup 2026 campaign, confirmed in a video posted by the club that he would be travelling to Shillong for their clash at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

"Really, really unfortunate, but a work commitment has come up at the last moment, so I would not be able to make it to Shillong for the Durand Cup," Shroff said in a video posted on Mumbay FC's Instagram account. "I was really looking forward to playing for my team Mumbay FC but unfortunately I would not be able to make it. "All the very best to everybody out there. The tournament has been amazing. All the very best Mumbay FC. Kill it boys," he signed off.

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Mumbay FC will face Nongkseh in their final group fixture, losing their opening two matches against Langsning FC and Shillong Lajong by 5-0 each.

Tiger Shroff's Football and Acting Career

Tiger is son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha Shroff, known for his action films, dancing and fitness. After his debut in 2014 with 'Heropanti', he went on to star in films like 'Baaghi', 'War', and 'Ganapath' among others. But before his acting debut, Tiger, who idolises Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo, wanted to be a footballer. He made his professional football debut in October 2024 for the same club, with a 1-0 win over Bombay Gymkhana in the Mumbai Premier League - the seventh tier of the Indian domestic football league system. (ANI)