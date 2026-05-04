Tiger Shroff congratulated actor Vijay as his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), showed a strong performance in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Shroff praised the faith people have shown in Vijay as he embarks on his political journey.

As TVK chief Vijay continues to emerge as a strong force in Tamil Nadu during the ongoing vote counting on Monday, actor Tiger Shroff has congratulated the party with a warm message. Taking to social media, Tiger Shroff congratulated Vijay as trends showed his party gaining strong ground in the state. Sharing his thoughts, the actor praised the trust people have shown in Vijay and wished him well for his political journey. He wrote, "Congratulations to @actorvijay The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter!"

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Take a look Congratulations to @actorvijay 🙌🏼 The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter!💪🏻 — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 4, 2026

TVK Makes Strong Mark Amid Celebrations

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, is currently contesting the elections on its own and has made a strong mark. Earlier in the day, TVK workers were seen celebrating across Tamil Nadu, dancing to Vijay's popular 'whistle podu' song and cheering for their leader.

Enthusiastic party workers and supporters gathered in large numbers outside the party office in Chennai, waving flags and distributing sweets to celebrate the party's performance.

Vijay Secures Early Lead in Tiruchirappalli East

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is leading in the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency at the end of the first round of counting by a margin of 6499 votes, following the counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections began on Monday.

His main rival, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Inigo Irudayaraj, is trailing behind in the initial round, according to early counting trends.

A New Force in Tamil Nadu Politics

Vijay's entry into politics has changed the political scene in the state, making the contest more competitive.

Tamil Nadu politics has mostly been led by two major alliances, the DMK-led alliance, which is trying to stay in power, and the AIADMK-led NDA alliance, which includes the BJP.

The counting of votes is still underway, and the final results are yet to be officially announced by the Election Commission. (ANI)