    Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Aaditya Thackeray files petition in HC against his alleged involvement

    On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 1:53 PM IST

    Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death is still a mystery as some believe it was a suicide while some believe that he was provoked to do so. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has urged the Bombay High Court to be heard in a public interest litigation seeking a CBI investigation into the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and his manager Disha Salian.

    Aditya Thackeray moves to Bombay High Court

    Aditya Thackeray stated in his suit filed on October 13, 2023, through attorney Rahul Arote that the PIL was not maintainable because the state machinery was already investigating the subject. The PIL, filed in September this year by the 'Supreme Court & High Court Litigants Association of India' through its president, Rashid Khan Pathan, demanded Thackeray's immediate arrest and custodial interrogation in connection with the mysterious deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput.

    Advocate Rahul Arote's statement

    Advocate Rahul Arote said that they have filed an intervention application requesting that they be heard before any order is issued. He said, "We have stated that the PIL is not maintainable due to the ongoing inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput case. How can any order be passed in a PIL when a state machinery is already seized of the probe."

    The PIL requested that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigate Thackeray, a former Maharashtra minister and that a full investigation report be given.

    Sushant Singh Rajput's death

    On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra. While the Mumbai police filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and began an investigation, the actor's father filed a complaint with the Bihar police in July, saying that Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members assisted in his suicide.

    The case was eventually passed to the CBI, which is currently conducting an investigation in the city. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating allegations of money laundering against Rhea and her family, while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating reports that Rhea used to consume drugs and gave them to Rajput.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
