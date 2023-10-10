Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer first poster of Zoya OUT; trailer to release on THIS date

Salman Khan reveals a fierce poster of Katrina Kaif as Zoya in "Tiger 3," building excitement for the upcoming trailer release on October 16. The action-packed film is set for a Diwali release

Salman Khan has recently unveiled a new poster for the highly anticipated film, "Tiger 3," featuring Katrina Kaif in her role as Zoya. This fierce and dynamic portrayal of her character has left fans in awe.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's upcoming film, "Tiger 3," is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year. The intriguing posters released so far and a promotional video titled 'Tiger Ka Message' have significantly heightened fans' excitement. Just a few days ago, it was announced that the trailer for "Tiger 3" is set to be released on October 16. As the trailer release date draws closer, Salman Khan has shared a captivating new poster featuring Katrina Kaif as Zoya.

Salman Khan took to his Instagram account to reveal this new poster of "Tiger 3." The poster showcases Katrina in her role as Zoya. Given Katrina's substantial fan following, it is no surprise that her fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of her in this action-packed avatar. In the poster, Katrina Kaif exudes strength and determination, holding a rope with one hand while wielding a gun with the other. She sports a fierce and edgy look, donning a leather jacket paired with form-fitting pants and boots, her hair tied back in a ponytail.

Salman Khan captioned the poster with, "Zoya (fire emoji) #Tiger3Trailer arriving on 16th October. #Tiger3 in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Katrina Kaif also shared the poster and added, "Fighting fire with fire, that’s Zoya…..#Tiger3Trailer arriving on 16th October.#Tiger3 in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Karan Johar left a comment on her post, simply writing, "Kat," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

As expected, fans expressed their excitement and admiration for Katrina's poster, flooding the comments section with heart-eyed emojis. Many eagerly anticipated the impending trailer release, with one fan saying, "6 days to go for the Trailer," and another exclaiming, "Salman sir, can't wait for Tiger 3 anymore."

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber holds Hailey close after date night amid marital rumors; Fans shower couple with love

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, "Tiger 3" is scheduled to hit the big screens during the festive Diwali period this year.