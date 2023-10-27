Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's action film all set for record-breaking advance bookings; read on

    Tiger 3’s teaser, song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, and posters have already set high expectations among fans. Looking at the excitement, the filmmakers have decided to open advance bookings a week before its release on November 5. Salman's spy action thriller is set to hit the screens on November 12.
     

    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 9:44 AM IST

    The forthcoming film Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has garnered a lot of buzz as one of the year's most anticipated movies. Based on the plots of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, this edition is set to be the most successful in the franchise, following Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Its significance is enhanced because it is one of the first major Bollywood films in recent years to be set for a Diwali release. 

    The teaser, the first song, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, and the posters have already raised the bar, and the specifics of advance bookings generate enthusiasm among fans nationwide. According to Sacnilk, given the excitement, the producers have accepted advance bookings a week before the film's November 5 release date. This decision will likely produce a tremendous reaction in pre-sales, which is critical for a picture with such a large budget. 

    While opening night attendance may be reduced owing to Diwali celebrations, the film benefits from a lengthy holiday week ahead. If the film receives favourable reviews, it has the potential to break box office records and become another year's blockbuster.

    Tiger 3's theatrical length, on the other hand, has been revealed, and it is around 2 hours and 35 minutes long. This makes it the third-longest film in YRF's Spy Universe, behind Tiger Zinda Hai and Pathaan.

    Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have a history of mutual support. Salman released the teaser for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earlier this year, with SRK's Pathaan. According to reports, the trailer for Shah Rukh's Dunki would be linked to Tiger 3. 

    A source close to YRF told Bollywood Hungama, “Dunki is the next biggest Indian feature film after Tiger 3 and it’s the most obvious call to bring out the teaser with this actioner reaching out to a wide section of audience. All it took was a call from SRK to his two friends, Aditya Chopra and Salman Khan. The teaser of Dunki will be screened across the globe with Tiger 3 on the big screen, preparing the audience for a roller coaster journey at Christmas.”

    About Tiger 3
    In Tiger 3, Salman Khan plays the role of a RAW agent, Tiger, also known as Avinash Singh Rathore, with Katrina Kaif as Zoya, Tiger's wife and former ISI agent. The third installment introduces Emraan Hashmi as the primary villain Aatish to YRF's Spy Universe. In addition, Shah Rukh will make a cameo appearance, bolstering the already star-studded action movie. This spy action thriller, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is due to enter theatres on November 12.

