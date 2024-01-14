Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'This happens quite a lot', says 'The Archies' actor Agastya Nanda over been mistaken for a delivery guy; Read

    Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and actor in The Archies, shared amusing anecdotes of being mistaken for a delivery person due to his limited public presence. Lack of recognition, attributed to growing up away from the spotlight, led to humorous encounters

    This happens quite a lot', says 'The Archies' actor Agastya Nanda over been mistaken for a delivery guy; Read ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 14, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

    Agastya Nanda, the grandson of legendary actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, recently opened up about instances where he went unrecognized due to his lack of public and social media presence, despite his familial connections. The emerging actor, who made his debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, shared amusing anecdotes about being mistaken for a delivery person by a security guard.

    In an interview with Film Companion, Agastya recounted a funny incident that occurred before his film debut. He mentioned visiting a filmmaker's office, where the security guard, unaware of his identity, assumed he was a delivery boy. The guard instructed him to sign the visitor’s register, drop off the package, and leave. Agastya humorously explained the situation, saying, “I've not come here to deliver the package; I've come here to meet the director. Then he said, ‘Nahi nahi, jhooth mat bol (No, don’t lie),’” highlighting the recurring nature of such misunderstandings.

    ALSO READ: Ira Khan- Nupur Sikhare Wedding reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan exude elegance; pose with Aamir Khan

    The actor revealed that instances like these happen quite frequently, attributing the confusion to his limited public exposure and the absence of a social media presence. He shared another incident where he waited inside a director’s office for nearly 45 minutes, only to discover that the discussion about his absence was taking place. Agastya had to intervene and make his presence known.

    Agastya Nanda believes that growing up away from the limelight with his businessman father in New Delhi contributed to his lack of recognition in the public eye. Despite being the grandson of the iconic Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya's choice to maintain a low profile until his film debut resulted in amusing and unexpected encounters that reflected the challenges of navigating the industry without the aid of social media visibility.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2024, 2:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhagya Suresh, daughter of Suresh Gopi looks elegant in Sangeet ceremony; WATCH rkn

    Bhagya Suresh, daughter of Suresh Gopi looks elegant in Sangeet ceremony; WATCH

    Ira Khan- Nupur Sikhare Wedding reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan exude elegance; pose with Aamir Khan ATG

    Ira Khan- Nupur Sikhare Wedding reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan exude elegance; pose with Aamir Khan

    Pearle Maaney reveals face of newborn baby girl; Check rkn

    Pearle Maaney reveals face of newborn baby girl; Check

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh praised pap who mastered 'Sher Khul Gaye' moves [WATCH] ATG

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh praised pap who mastered 'Sher Khul Gaye' moves [WATCH]

    Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar asks Isha Malviya to justify her comments on Munawar-Ayesha relation, watch video RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar asks Isha Malviya to justify her comments on Munawar-Ayesha relation, watch video

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: CCTV footage of accused escaping from Kannur Central Jail out rkn

    Kerala: CCTV footage of accused escaping from Kannur Central Jail out

    Here's how celebrities maintain hair health despite frequent chemical usage RKK

    Here's how celebrities maintain hair health despite frequent chemical usage

    football Premier League 2023-24: De Bruyne's heroics propel Manchester City to thrilling comeback win over Newcastle osf

    Premier League 2023-24: De Bruyne's heroics propel Manchester City to thrilling comeback win over Newcastle

    Goa murder case Husband confronts Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth denies sons murder gcw

    Goa murder case: Husband confronts Bengaluru CEO, Suchana Seth denies son’s murder

    Merry Christmas to Guntur Karaam: 2nd day Box-office collections ATG

    Merry Christmas to Guntur Karaam: 2nd day Box-office collections

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon