Peacock's 'The Traitors' released a statement asking viewers to stop cyberbullying its cast. The plea comes after online commentary led contestant Ron Funches to discover he is on the autism spectrum, highlighting the show's real-world impact.

'The Traitors' Issues Statement Against Cyberbullying

Peacock's reality competition series 'The Traitors' has issued a statement urging viewers to refrain from cyberbullying and harassment of its cast members as the fourth season of the show continues to air, according to E! News. In a message shared on the show's official X handle, the makers said they are committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for participants both on and off screen. The statement stressed that the contestants are real people and should not be subjected to personal attacks over events that unfold as part of the game.

"We are committed to making our casts feel safe, respected, and supported--on screen and off," the statement read. "The cast of The Traitors are real people, and what happens in the game should never lead to cyberbullying or harassment. There's a difference between discussing a show and targeting individuals." "Let's not ruin the passion for this show with unwarranted negativity and personal attacks," the statement continued. "We appreciate your support," according to E! News.

Cast Member's Experience Sparks Plea

The statement comes amid online discourse surrounding season four cast member and comedian Ron Funches. Earlier this week, Funches shared that reactions and commentary from viewers prompted him to seek a professional evaluation, leading to the discovery that he is on the autism spectrum.

"Well the internet told me I was autistic and was right," Funches wrote on Instagram Stories on January 22, adding that the experience was emotionally difficult. He later acknowledged that participating in the show ultimately helped him gain a deeper understanding of himself. In earlier posts, Funches explained that he had previously considered himself only an ally and parent to an autistic child, noting that his son Malcolm, 21, is also autistic. Observing his own behaviour and how he was perceived during the show encouraged him to pursue a formal diagnosis, according to E! News. (ANI)