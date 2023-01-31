Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Keerthy Suresh to marry her childhood friend from Kerala? Here's what we know

    Mahanati star Keerthy Suresh to get married to her boyfriend, who runs a resort in Kerala? Here's what the report says

    Keerthy Suresh to marry her childhood friend from Kerala? Here's what we know RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    Keerthy Suresh, an award-winning national actress, has recently been the talk of the town. Her purported wedding speculations are widespread on the internet, and there is always something new to add. The actress, who is causing a stir with her social media posts, is ready for marriage, and information about her purported lover is one of the most searched-for stories by netizens.

    According to a handful of entertainment websites, the 'Mahanati' actress plans to marry her childhood pal, a Malayalee. According to reports, Keerthy Suresh has been in love with her lover for over 13 years, and he owns a resort in Kerala. The two are high school classmates.

    Also Read: These cute father-son moments of Riteish Deshmukh prove he is amazing father

    However, in a surprising turn of events, Keerthy Suresh herself dismissed the stories and apparently dismissed the wedding rumours. She has been working with zeal and is eager to make more fantastic films. According to the reports, Keerthy remarked that marriage is not in the cards right now.

    Keerthy Suresh is busy professionally, and her calendar is packed for the entire year. She will next be seen in debut filmmaker Srikanth Odela's 'Dasara,' in which she will play a female protagonist opposite Nani. In 'Bholaa Shankar,' directed by Meher Ramesh, she also plays megastar Chiranjeevi's sister. 

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan finally opens up about 'Boycott Pathaan'; here's what he said

    Keerthy also completed filming for a Tamil film alongside Udhayanidhi Stalin, which is currently in post-production. Keerthi Suresh also appears in Jayam Ravi's 'Siren' and another film titled 'Revolver Rita' as the female lead.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 1:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ileana DCruz shares latest health update says Got Good Medical Care At The Right Time RBA

    Ileana D’Cruz shares latest health update, says ''Got Good Medical Care At The Right Time''

    These cute father-son moments of Riteish Deshmukh prove he is amazing father vma

    These cute father-son moments of Riteish Deshmukh prove he is amazing father

    Shehzada release pushed ahead out of respect for SRK's Pathaan, here's new date of Kartik Aaryan starrer film vma

    Shehzada release pushed ahead out of respect for SRK's Pathaan, here's new date of Kartik Aaryan starrer film

    Shahid Kapoors Farzi to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to YOU and more OTT releases in February RBA

    Shahid Kapoor's Farzi to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to YOU and more OTT releases in February

    Murder Mystery 2 trailer: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler don Manish Malhotra attire; fans react RBA

    Murder Mystery 2 trailer: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler don Manish Malhotra attire; fans react

    Recent Stories

    Ileana DCruz shares latest health update says Got Good Medical Care At The Right Time RBA

    Ileana D’Cruz shares latest health update, says ''Got Good Medical Care At The Right Time''

    Delhi Mumbai Highway Sohna Dausa stretch to open February what you must know gcw

    Delhi-Mumbai Highway: Sohna-Dausa stretch to open February 12; what you must know

    Budget 2023 Economic Survey tabled, latest updates, GDP growth, financials AJR

    Economic Survey 2023 updates: 6.5% growth in FY24; Economy has nearly recouped from pandemic

    These cute father-son moments of Riteish Deshmukh prove he is amazing father vma

    These cute father-son moments of Riteish Deshmukh prove he is amazing father

    Chelsea agrees British record GBP 115 million transfer deal with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez - Reports-ayh

    Chelsea agrees British record GBP 115 million transfer deal with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez - Reports

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon