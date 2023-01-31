Keerthy Suresh to marry her childhood friend from Kerala? Here's what we know

Mahanati star Keerthy Suresh to get married to her boyfriend, who runs a resort in Kerala? Here's what the report says

Keerthy Suresh, an award-winning national actress, has recently been the talk of the town. Her purported wedding speculations are widespread on the internet, and there is always something new to add. The actress, who is causing a stir with her social media posts, is ready for marriage, and information about her purported lover is one of the most searched-for stories by netizens.

According to a handful of entertainment websites, the 'Mahanati' actress plans to marry her childhood pal, a Malayalee. According to reports, Keerthy Suresh has been in love with her lover for over 13 years, and he owns a resort in Kerala. The two are high school classmates.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Keerthy Suresh herself dismissed the stories and apparently dismissed the wedding rumours. She has been working with zeal and is eager to make more fantastic films. According to the reports, Keerthy remarked that marriage is not in the cards right now.

Keerthy Suresh is busy professionally, and her calendar is packed for the entire year. She will next be seen in debut filmmaker Srikanth Odela's 'Dasara,' in which she will play a female protagonist opposite Nani. In 'Bholaa Shankar,' directed by Meher Ramesh, she also plays megastar Chiranjeevi's sister.

Keerthy also completed filming for a Tamil film alongside Udhayanidhi Stalin, which is currently in post-production. Keerthi Suresh also appears in Jayam Ravi's 'Siren' and another film titled 'Revolver Rita' as the female lead.