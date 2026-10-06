Chiranjeevi signed Mana Voori Pandavulu as his third film. The producers gave him 1116 rupees for this project. Chiranjeevi called this his first-ever remuneration. He explained that he was not in a position to demand money back then. He revealed this fact on a talk show hosted by Jayaprada. Producer Tammareddy Bharadwaja also mentioned in another interview that he did not pay Chiranjeevi initially. Chiranjeevi did Kothala Rayudu and Mogudu Kavali under his banner. He did not get any pay for those films either. Tammareddy gave him ten thousand rupees during his wedding. He later gave another ten thousand when Chiranjeevi needed money for a Europe trip. Tammareddy also gave him Rs 15,000 when the actor bought a house. Chiranjeevi received only these small amounts during his early career.