Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13: Kyle Richards opens up about separation from Mauricio Umansky

    In Season 13 of RHOBH, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's strained marriage is a central theme, with Kyle's tattoos sparking a tiff as they navigate personal growth and independence

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13: Kyle Richards opens up about separation from Mauricio Umansky ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 9:42 AM IST

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back with its thirteenth season, and the cracks in Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage are more visible than ever. This popular reality series, which premiered on October 25, 2023, on Bravo, has already stirred up a significant buzz. One of the central plot points of the season is the separation of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, who had been married for several decades. The season's first episode provided insight into the "painful times" they were experiencing before deciding to split. Kyle openly discussed the challenges they had been facing in their relationship.

    Rumors of their separation had already taken center stage in the trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, and the season's synopsis hints at the turmoil in their 27-year marriage. It reads, "With her 27-year marriage in turmoil and her relationship with her sister in limbo, Kyle reaches her breaking point after the tabloids, and those closest to her, question her budding friendship with a well-known country singer," alluding to the Morgan Wade rumors.

    In the first episode of the season, Kyle revealed how things had changed between her and Mauricio. In her confessional, she explained, "Mo and I have had a challenging year together. He has been working non-stop, and I've been working." Their busy schedules had created scheduling conflicts, and they even had to schedule a meeting just to go over each other's schedules. When they sat down for a chat, Mauricio complimented Kyle on her dedication to staying fit and healthy. He praised her, saying, "You look so good. You're working out like a beast right now, you're eating well, you're not drinking. Like, you're changing your life." Kyle shared that going through difficult times in her life had led to a personal transformation, making her feel disconnected from her husband. She found wellness and fitness as an outlet for her emotions. However, the conversation took an unexpected turn as it became a tiff over Kyle's tattoos.

    Mauricio noticed a new tattoo on her ankle and inquired about how many tattoos she had in total. To his surprise, Kyle revealed she now had five tattoos, while he had only known about three of them. With a touch of humor, Kyle quipped, "Well, maybe you should be looking at my body closer." In her confessional, she reflected on how things had changed over the years, saying, "Years ago, he would've noticed a freckle on my body. Now he doesn't know that I have two more tattoos."

    ALSO READ: Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's date-night video goes viral [WATCH]

    Mauricio expressed his opinion that five tattoos were enough and declared that he would not allow any more. Kyle, however, stood her ground, asserting, "If I want one, I'm going to get one. It's my body," and emphasized that he had no say in the matter. She went further, saying, "I'm at a point in my life [where] I don't have to explain anything to anybody anymore, including you," highlighting her newfound sense of independence and self-determination.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 9:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's date-night video goes viral [WATCH] ATG

    Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's date-night video goes viral [WATCH]

    Jawan director Atlee praises Deepika Padukone's expressive acting in Shah Rukh Khan starrer; Read ATG

    Jawan director Atlee praises Deepika Padukone's expressive acting in Shah Rukh Khan starrer; Read

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know ATG

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Hamas vows full force after Israel steps up Gaza ground operations gcw

    Hamas vows 'full force' after Israel steps up Gaza ground operations

    Google paid $26.3 billion to be default search engine on browsers, phones in 2021: Report snt

    Google paid $26.3 billion to be default search engine on browsers, phones in 2021: Report

    Asian Para Games 2023: Neeraj Yadav bags 27th gold for India with new record in Men's Javelin throw F55 event snt

    Asian Para Games 2023: Neeraj Yadav bags 27th gold for India with new record in Men's Javelin throw F55 event

    Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's date-night video goes viral [WATCH] ATG

    Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's date-night video goes viral [WATCH]

    Jawan director Atlee praises Deepika Padukone's expressive acting in Shah Rukh Khan starrer; Read ATG

    Jawan director Atlee praises Deepika Padukone's expressive acting in Shah Rukh Khan starrer; Read

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon