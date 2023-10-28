Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's date-night video goes viral [WATCH]

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, are capturing the attention of the internet with a heartwarming video from their recent dinner date. While the rumors surrounding their romantic involvement have swirled for several months, the Aashiqui 2 actor and the Student Of The Year 2 actress have never officially confirmed their relationship. However, their romantic getaways, pictures, and videos shared on social media have left little doubt about the nature of their connection.

In a recent romantic video that has since gone viral on social media, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are seen sharing an intimate moment during a dinner date in Mumbai on the night of October 27. They arrived separately at a renowned city restaurant, both dressed in coordinated black outfits, and their genuine chemistry in the photos and videos they shared has caused quite a sensation online.

As for their fashion choices for the evening, Ananya Panday looked stunning in a black bodycon dress with a plunging neckline, complemented by a dewy makeup look, her signature loose hairstyle, minimal jewelry, and black flat sandals.

Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, maintained his trademark handsome appearance with a solid black t-shirt and dark grey denim trousers. He completed his look with his iconic beard style, white and red printed sneakers, and a statement watch."