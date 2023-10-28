Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's date-night video goes viral [WATCH]

    Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's rumored romance heats up with a viral video from their recent intimate dinner date in Mumbai

    Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's date-night video goes viral [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 9:18 AM IST

    Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, are capturing the attention of the internet with a heartwarming video from their recent dinner date. While the rumors surrounding their romantic involvement have swirled for several months, the Aashiqui 2 actor and the Student Of The Year 2 actress have never officially confirmed their relationship. However, their romantic getaways, pictures, and videos shared on social media have left little doubt about the nature of their connection.

    In a recent romantic video that has since gone viral on social media, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are seen sharing an intimate moment during a dinner date in Mumbai on the night of October 27. They arrived separately at a renowned city restaurant, both dressed in coordinated black outfits, and their genuine chemistry in the photos and videos they shared has caused quite a sensation online.

    As for their fashion choices for the evening, Ananya Panday looked stunning in a black bodycon dress with a plunging neckline, complemented by a dewy makeup look, her signature loose hairstyle, minimal jewelry, and black flat sandals.

    ALSO READ: Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, maintained his trademark handsome appearance with a solid black t-shirt and dark grey denim trousers. He completed his look with his iconic beard style, white and red printed sneakers, and a statement watch."

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 9:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan director Atlee praises Deepika Padukone's expressive acting in Shah Rukh Khan starrer; Read ATG

    Jawan director Atlee praises Deepika Padukone's expressive acting in Shah Rukh Khan starrer; Read

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know ATG

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know

    Tiger 3: Stuntwoman Michelle Lee talks about iconic 'towel fight' scene with Katrina Kaif vma

    Tiger 3: Stuntwoman Michelle Lee talks about iconic 'towel fight' scene with Katrina Kaif

    Recent Stories

    Jawan director Atlee praises Deepika Padukone's expressive acting in Shah Rukh Khan starrer; Read ATG

    Jawan director Atlee praises Deepika Padukone's expressive acting in Shah Rukh Khan starrer; Read

    Israel accuses Hamas of using Gaza hospital as military headquarters; posts explainer video (WATCH) snt

    Israel accuses Hamas of using Gaza hospital as military headquarters; posts explainer video (WATCH)

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder today; yellow alert in 8 districts rkn

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder today; yellow alert in 8 districts

    A sweet century! India touches historic tally of 100 medals at Asian Para Games 2023 snt

    A sweet century! India touches historic tally of 100 medals at Asian Para Games 2023

    kerala news live 28 October 2023 Major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rainfall with thunder will continue in the state today; yellow alert in 8 districts

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon