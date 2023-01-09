Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Night Manager: Makers unveil first gritty poster of the Anil Kapoor-starrer web series

    Today, the makers have finally revealed the first motion poster of Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer highly-awaited webseries, The Night Manager. The awaited film has already created a lot of buzz on social media. Fans can get ready to witness lethal and power-packed action on digital screens.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 3:42 PM IST

    The excitement of seeing Anil Kapoor in The Night Manager has been all over the roof. The actor had teased his fans by dropping some BTS in the past from his time on sets. Fans were waiting for the next update.

    As the clock hit noon, the actor dropped the first motion poster of The Night Manager. He captioned his post,’ Duniya ke sabse dangerous arms dealer ko rokne ke liye there is only one weapon - ek hotel ka night manager."

    This dhamakedar and adrenaline-inducing motion poster release has fans all excited and pumped up to see Anil doing some action. Post the 2021 actioner-hit, Malang, The Night Manager marks the second successful collaboration between Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The dynamic duo is working with each other in this one, compared to Malang, where they were against each other. Fans have showered praises for Nayak fame global bollywood star Anil Kapoor's new avatar and cannot believe how young and dashing the star looks. This year is super promising for the actor. On the work front, Anil Kapoor's film, The Night Manager, is releasing this year. Besides, he plays a pivotal role in Hrithik and Deepika starrer Fighter. He also has Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal in the pipeline.

    Anil Kapoor in his illustrious career spanning four decades has given many finest performances like Mr. India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Lamhe, Benaam Badsha, Beta, 1942: A Love Story, Andaz, Laadla, Trimurti, Loafer, Virasat, Judaai, Deewana Mastana, Gharwali Baharwali, Taal, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Biwi No. 1, Pukar, Lajja, Nayak, No Entry, Welcome, Race, Race 2, Shootout at Wadala, Dil Dhadakne Do, Welcome Back, Race 3, Total Dhamaal, Malang, Thar, and Jugjugg Jeeyo. Anil Kapoor's upcoming and announced films include Aankhen 2 and Welcome 3.

    In The Night Manager, Anil Kapoor will essay the role of an arms dealer. Malang fame Aditya Roy Kapur will portray a former soldier and a night manager in the web series, The Night Manager, which will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It is the official Hindi remake of the British TV series of the same name. While Anil Kapoor will step into the shoes of Hugh Laurie, Aditya Roy Kapur will essay the role originally played by Loki fame globally prominent Hollywood icon, Tom Hiddleston in the series.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2023, 3:42 PM IST
