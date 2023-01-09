Golden Globes Awards 2023: From RRR to Avatar: The Way Of Water, a glance at the films nominated

This time it was a proud feeling when noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli directorial RRR got nominated. So before the Golden Globe awards air, we look at the main nominees in films right from RRR to Avatar: The Way Of Water.

It is that time of the year when audiences witness how their favorite films have fared in terms of clinching awards at the coveted Golden Globes awards ceremony. 2023 marks the return of the iconic Golden Globes Awards to the small screens.

Following the absence in 2022 because of the award organiser, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association boycotted due to the awful lack of diversity among nominees. Now Golden Globe awards ceremony will make a grand return to NBC with a slew of new award categories and nominees in tow. It is a proud moment that SS Rajamouli directorial RRR got nominated in a few categories for Golden Globes Awards. From RRR to Avatar: The Way Of Water, a look at the film nominations this year.

RRR:

2022 gave us a cinematic masterpiece film with the SS Rajamouli directorial, RRR. The film became a pan-Indian blockbuster film. Starring NTR Jr and Ram Charan Teja in leading roles, the film also marked Alia Bhatt's debut in the South film industry. The film got nominated for Best Picture in the Non-English category. The foot-tapping number, Naatu Naatu, has been nominated for the Best Original Song - Motion Picture category. Naatu Naatu is a Telugu track composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj for the film.

Banshees of Inisherin:

Leading the pack of nominations (films) was the quirky and unusual tragicomedy genre film, 'Banshees of Inisherin’. Set in the backdrop of a serene Island in the 1920s, this Martin McDonagh directorial explores the story of two friends who suddenly reach a dead end in their relationship. Starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in lead roles, the movie also marks the reunion of Farrell, Gleeson, and McDonagh after the 2008 black comedy film, 'In Bruges.' 'Banshees' has landed eight nominations.

Everything Everywhere All At Once:

The absurdist-comedy drama, Everything Everywhere All At Once, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, is the second runner-up with six nominations. Starring Michelle Yeoh in the lead role, the movie traces the journey of Evelyn Wang, a Chinese immigrant who evolves from a disgruntled laundromat owner to a parallel-universe traveling superhero.

Avatar: The Way Of Water:

The most highly anticipated sequel and now a global wide blockbuster film, Avatar: The Way of Water, repeats the feats of its predecessor, Avatar. The new iconic film created by James Cameron took more than a decade in the making, filming, and shooting. Avatar: The Way Of Water has two Golden Globe nominations for Best Director and Best Motion Picture - Drama category.

