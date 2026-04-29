Netflix's popular thriller 'The Night Agent' will conclude with its fourth and final season. Creator Shawn Ryan confirmed the news, stating he is 'obsessed with eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion to the show'.

'The Night Agent' will end with its upcoming fourth season at Netflix, reported Variety. The fourth season of the show is currently in production in Los Angeles.

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Creator Vows Thrilling Conclusion

On the conclusion of the show, the series creator Shawn Ryan said, "Ever since the initial success of 'The Night Agent,' I've been obsessed with eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion to the show and to Peter Sutherland's journey," as quoted by Variety. "I'm so grateful to Netflix and Sony Pictures Television for partnering with me on The Night Agent and for giving us the space to deliver a definitive final season to our worldwide legion of fans. We are hard at work to complete our story and to make our final season one our fans will never forget," added Shawn Ryan as quoted by Variety.

Cast and Plot Details

Gabriel Basso leads the cast as Sutherland, with Titus Welliver, Trevante Rhodes, Li Jun Li and Elizabeth Lail joining the show in Season 4. The exact plot details of the show are currently under wraps.

Official Synopsis

As per the official synopsis of the show, "Night Agent Peter Sutherland is called in to track down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss. This kicks off a sequence of events where Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins, putting him on a collision course with a relentless journalist. Working together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees -- and get them both killed in the process."

Show's Success

Ryan serves as the creator, executive producer, and showrunner on "The Night Agent" via MiddKid Productions. According to Variety, 'The Night Agent' proved to be incredibly popular out of the gate, with the show's first season landing in the Netflix global top 10 English-language TV chart for 17 weeks in 2023. (ANI)