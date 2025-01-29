The Mehta Boys Trailer OUT: Boman Irani-Avinash Tiwary deliver a riveting father-son dynamic

The Mehta Boys, a heartfelt family drama starring Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary, explores the emotional complexities of a father-son relationship. Premiering on Prime Video on February 7, 2025.

The Mehta Boys, a highly anticipated movie, is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 7, 2025, bringing viewers a deeply emotional family drama. Directed by Boman Irani, who co-wrote the screenplay with Academy Award-winning writer Alex Dinelaris, the movie explores the complex dynamics of a father-son relationship. Produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar under the banner of Irani Movietone LLP, in association with Chalkboard Entertainment LLP, The Mehta Boys is a tale of love, conflict, and reconciliation.

The movie stars Boman Irani alongside Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup in pivotal roles. The trailer offers a glimpse into an intense, heartfelt journey where misunderstandings and unspoken emotions build up between father and son. The story explores the vulnerability and growth of its characters, making it a relatable and authentic portrayal of family ties.

Boman Irani, reflecting on the film, said, "The relationship between a father and son is one of the most complex dynamics. This movie explores how the bond can be tested by time, misunderstandings, and unresolved issues. I’m thrilled to share this deeply personal story with audiences globally."

Avinash Tiwary, who plays the role of Amay, Boman’s son, described his character as torn between familial loyalty and personal resentment. “This role was both challenging and rewarding. I’m proud to be part of a film that deals with family ties and reconciliation,” he shared.

Shreya Chaudhry, who portrays Zara, Amay's girlfriend, emphasized how her character plays a key role in encouraging Amay to confront his issues with his father. Puja Sarup, playing Anu, Amay's sister, brings balance as the voice of reason between the two men.

With its compelling storyline, The Mehta Boys promises to captivate audiences worldwide when it premieres on Prime Video.

