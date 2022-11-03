Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma turns ISIS terrorist, narrates the heart-breaking story of women trafficking

    Vipul Amrutlal Shah's ‘The Kerala Story’ is an impactful and shocking story of a woman - played by Adah Sharma - who is abducted from her home and finds herself in a prison in Afghanistan as an ISIS terrorist

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma turns ISIS terrorist, narrates the heart-breaking story of women trafficking
    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 2:33 PM IST

    Vipul Amrutlal Shah is getting ready to provide audiences with "The Kerala Story," a human tragedy that reveals the events behind the disappearance of 32,000 women in the state of Kerala.

    The teaser for "The Kerala Story," which promises to be a very authentic, unbiased, and truthful tale of events that shook Kerala, is both matter-of-fact and powerful in its approach. The film, which Sudipto Sen directed under the guidance of Vipul Shah, tells the startling and heartbreaking story of a terrorist organisation manipulating women trafficking from God's own land.

    The straightforward yet powerful trailer tells the story of one such victim, Adah Sharma, who aspired to be a nurse but was stolen from her home and is now imprisoned in Afghanistan as an ISIS terrorist.

    While most people would avoid the issue, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah was determined to present this harrowing story on the big screen after four years of exhaustive study. Director Sudipto Sen travelled to the state and even throughout Arab nations to meet with residents and victims' relatives and was astounded by the discoveries.

    In his earlier statement Vipul shared “I was in tears in the first narration meeting itself."

    According to a recent research, almost 32,000 Hindu and Christian females from Kerala and Mangalore have been converted to Islam since 2009, with the majority of them ending up in Syria, Afghanistan, and other ISIS and Haqqani-controlled territories. The film will reveal the facts behind this plot as well as the anguish of these ladies.

    These discoveries are currently being presented as 'The Kerala Story' by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The movie will be released in theatres next year.

