The trailer for Olivia Wilde's new film 'The Invite' is out. She directs and stars alongside Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz, and Edward Norton in the comedy-drama about a chaotic dinner party. The A24 film will have a limited release on June 26.

The makers of the critically acclaimed film 'The Invite' have finally released the trailer of the movie, which is directed by Olivia Wilde. It stars the director herself along with Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton.

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The part-drama, part-comedy penned by Will McCormack and Rashida Jones, is set to follow Joe and Angela, a married couple on thin ice. The situation takes a drastic and funny turn when they invite their neighbours, Edward Norton and Penelope Cruz, for dinner.

"When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbours for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. Have they reignited the spark or lit the match that burns it all down?" reads the official logline. The film is set for a limited theatrical release by the distributor on June 26. A24, the official distributor, shared the trailer on their Instagram handle.

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Sundance Debut and Praise for Wilde

When 'The Invite' debuted at Sundance in January, it captivated audiences and distribution companies.

"Seth and I both have directed films that we've been acting in as well. Inevitably, you come to moments where you say, 'This was a terrible decision,'" said Norton in a closing Q&A. "It's hard for me to overstate the grace and wisdom with which Olivia gave that performance and directed us," as quoted by Variety.

Production and Background

'The Invite' marks Wilde's third time as a director, following 'Booksmart' in 2019 and 'Don't Worry Darling' in 2023 (Wilde also acted in the latter as the character of Bunny). She also stars in 'I Want Your Sex' from director Gregg Araki opposite Cooper Hoffman, an erotic thriller which also debuted at Sundance earlier this year.

'The Invite' is produced by David Permut, Ben Browning and Megan Ellison. It will run 107 minutes and earned an R rating.