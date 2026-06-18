The official poster for 'The India Story,' starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, has been released. The courtroom drama, which explores chemical misuse and pesticide scandals, is set to hit theatres on July 24, 2026.

The makers of 'The India Story,' which stars Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, have unveiled the film's official poster, offering fans a closer lookat its central characters and the social issue at the heart of the story. Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 24, 2026.

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After teasing viewers with earlier promotional material, the latest poster sheds more light on the courtroom drama and its underlying theme. The poster features Kajal Aggarwal in the role of a lawyer preparing to fight a high-stakes legal battle, while Shreyas Talpade appears as a father dealing with a deeply personal crisis. A young girl, who plays his daughter in the film, is also prominently featured, hinting at the emotional core of the narrative. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MIG Production & Studios (@mig.productionandstudios)

A Gripping Socio-National Drama

Described as a gripping socio-national drama, 'The India Story', also titled 'The India Story: Slow Poison' in progress, explores the consequences of chemical misuse, particularly in pesticide farming and related scandals, highlighting broader concerns around public health, safety, and regulatory lapses, according to the press release by the makers. At its core, the film moves beyond an individual narrative and focuses on a larger systemic crisis, shedding light on environmental concerns and industrial negligence, while raising questions over corporate accountability.

Meet the Team Behind 'The India Story'

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production and Studios, the film is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B Shinde. The film is backed by co-producers Sumit Bagade, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saidani, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi, with technical contributions from DOP Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

Release and Language Details

The film is slated to release in theatres on July 24. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.