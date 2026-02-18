The trailer for 'The Gates,' one of James Van Der Beek's final films, has been released posthumously. It shows the late actor, who died at 48, in a dark role as a pastor who commits a murder witnessed by three college students.

The Gates Trailer Released Posthumously

The trailer for The Gates has been released, and it shows James Van Der Beek in a dark, scary role as a pastor. The film is one of his final screen appearances and will be released after his death at the age of 48, according to PEOPLE.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Wednesday, February 18, Lionsgate shared the trailer for The Gates. The film stars Mason Gooding, Algee Smith and Keith Powers as three college students.

Film Synopsis: A Road Trip Turned Nightmare

During a night out, the friends take a wrong turn and enter a gated area where they see a murder. The crime is carried out by Van Der Beek's character, the pastor. The story follows Derek, Kevin and Tyon as their night turns into a nightmare. Derek, Kevin and Tyon (Gooding, Smith and Powers) are on a "road trip gone wrong, as the three young men take an ill-advised shortcut through a remote gated community, where they find themselves trapped behind the walls after witnessing a murder," reads a synopsis, as shared by PEOPLE. "Over the course of the night, they find themselves blamed, hunted and fractured by their own differing belief systems, while the perpetrator (Van Der Beek) emerges as the cunning patriarch that holds the entire community under his influence."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Collider (@collider)

Remembering James Van Der Beek

The trailer came out just days after Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly, shared the news of his death on February 11. The actor, best known for Dawson's Creek, had spoken about his cancer diagnosis in November 2024. In her message, Kimberly spoke about his final days and asked for privacy for their family. The couple shared six children.

Kimberly Van Der Beek's Tribute

"He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend," Kimberly wrote in her Feb. 11 announcement. (ANI)