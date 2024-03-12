The First Omen trailer: Bill Nighy's horror prequel uncovers 'scary' secret behind birth of Satan's son

20th Century Studios' horror film The First Omen has a video and poster out now. Its makers have also unveiled a new trailer. The film, a prequel to the classic horror franchise, will open in theatres on April 5, 2024.

Nobody can produce horror films like Hollywood, and 20th Century Studios is renewing the Omen franchise with a new film titled The First Omen. They recently published a new trailer for the film, which is set to hit theatres early next month. Arkasha Stevenson, noted for her work on FX's Legion, directed the film.

The original film from the 1970s was about a youngster named Damien Thorn who is adopted into a family but turns out to be the Antichrist, Satan's offspring. On Monday, the official page of 20th Century Studios India took to Instagram to share the new trailer and wrote, “Watch the new trailer for #TheFirstOmen. Experience the most terrifying movie of the year, only in cinemas April 5."



The teaser includes previously unseen material from the psychological horror flick and previews what is expected to be a scary picture.

The plot focuses around a young American woman who is taken to Rome to begin her life of devotion to the church. She encounters a darkness that causes her to question her religion and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy to bring an evil incarnate into the earth.

The film's cast includes Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, and Bill Nighy.

Along with the new trailer, the makers unveiled a new Instagram poster. ''Uncover the terrifying secret behind the birth of evil. Experience #TheFirstOmen, only in cinemas April 5,'' wrote in the caption.

About The First Omen:

The film's narrative is around a young American lady sent to Rome to serve the church, who experiences a darkness that tests her faith. After uncovering a terrible plan, she faces the possibility of evil's birth. The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, Charles Dance, and Bill Nighy.

The film, directed by Arkasha Stevenson, is based on David Seltzer's characters. Ben Jacoby wrote the plot, while Tim Smith, Arkasha Stevenson, and Keith Thomas wrote the script. David S. Goyer and Keith Levine produce, with Tim Smith, Whitney Brown, and Gracie Wheelan serving as executive producers.

The Omen has had three sequels, the most recent of which, released in 2006, starred Liev Schreiber and Julia Stiles as Robert and Katherine. Given the cost-effectiveness of horror films, which frequently have modest budgets and can attract large crowds, 20th Century Studios is likely planning further episodes.

In the original film The Omen, Gregory Peck played an ambassador who believes his little kid is the physical embodiment of the Antichrist.