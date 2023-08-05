The Archies: Zoya Akhtar releases character promos of anticipated film featuring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has recently unveiled the character promos of her much-anticipated debut film "The Archies," which features fresh faces and star kids making their mark in the entertainment industry. While fans have showered praise on the young talents, the film has also faced its share of trolling and criticism.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Zoya Akhtar introduced the characters of Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Vedaang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja, portraying the iconic roles of Archie Andrews, Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper, Ethel Muggs, Reggie Mantle, Dilton Doiley, and Jughead Jones, respectively. Each character promo came with quirky descriptions, adding to the excitement of the viewers.

Amidst the positive reception, the film also encountered negative comments when some referred to the cast as "white people." In response, Zoya Akhtar addressed the issue, stating that the cast of "The Archies" is entirely Indian, emphasizing the diversity and varied appearances of Indians in real life.

Addressing the prevalence of trolling in the film industry, Zoya Akhtar expressed that this phenomenon is not limited to her film alone but is increasingly becoming a common occurrence for all movies.

"The Archies" marks the much-anticipated debut of Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, grandson of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The film also stars talented actors Aditi Saigal (known as Dot), Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja.

The recently released teaser of "The Archies" showcases a captivating ambiance, reminiscent of the acclaimed filmmaker Wes Anderson's style, set in a fictional hilly town in India called Riverdale. The narrative will be set in 1964, taking the audience on a journey through the world of rock & roll, friendships, love, and heartbreaks, as the characters navigate through their teenage years.

Suhana Khan shared the teaser on her social media with a heartfelt caption, inviting viewers to embark on a journey back in time with "The Archies."

Speaking about the project, director Zoya Akhtar expressed her excitement and apprehension, as she brings to life these iconic characters that were an integral part of her own childhood and teenage years.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to watching the fresh talents on the big screen, and as the release date draws closer, the anticipation and curiosity around "The Archies" continue to build. Zoya Akhtar remains optimistic about the success of the film and the opportunity to highlight India's wide talent pool through these young and talented performers despite the fact that she has received criticism over the film.