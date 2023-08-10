Thank You For Coming': Rhea Kapoor's movie starring Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar; poster unveiled

Rhea Kapoor's upcoming chick flick "Thank You For Coming," directed by husband Karan Boolani, stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Anil Kapoor, and more. The film, a social comedy, hints at a deeper meaning with its title. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, it follows the success of "Veere Di Wedding"

Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor, known for the successful chick flick "Veere Di Wedding" in 2018, is set to make a return with another film in the same genre titled "Thank You For Coming." The movie will mark the directorial debut of her husband, Karan Boolani. The first look of the film has been revealed, featuring a girl removing her night t-shirt, with a caption that cleverly plays on the word "comeback."

Produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures, the film is set to star Bhumi Pednekar in a leading role. Joining her in the ensemble cast are Shehnaaz Gill, Anil Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and others. The film, categorized as a social comedy, contains a play on the term "coming" in its title, suggesting a deeper meaning.

Kusha Kapila who recently announced separation from her husband also commented, “The world is not ready for this”.

The comments section was filled with people expressing how excited they were to see Shehnaaz in the lead’s role. One user commented, ‘’Can’t wait for Shehnaaz to shine”.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda responds to 'Liger' Box Office failure, affirms previous experiences with setbacks

Some portions of the movie have been filmed in Delhi, and more details about the release date are expected to be revealed soon. With Rhea Kapoor at the helm and an exciting cast, "Thank You For Coming" is anticipated to follow in the footsteps of her previous success in the chick flick genre.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra strikes a chord with her soulful singing in 'Rahe Na Rahe Hum'; WATCH video