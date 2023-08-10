Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Deverakonda responds to 'Liger' Box Office failure, affirms previous experiences with setbacks

    Vijay Deverakonda addresses 'Liger' box office setback and if is has an impact on his coming film 'Kushi' with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, slated for a September release--by Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

    Vijay Deverakonda's debut Bollywood film, "Liger," faced disappointment at the box office and received lackluster reviews, despite the high expectations associated with the Puri Jagannadh directorial. During the trailer launch event for his upcoming movie "Kushi," Vijay Deverakonda shared his candid thoughts on the failure of "Liger."

    Responding to the underwhelming performance of "Liger," he expressed, “When a film doesn’t perform or work, it does hurt. I have had many flops before. Liger is not the first one. And I have had many hits before. I will continue to have many flops and many hits. We are trying to tell stories. My ambition is always to do something creative. My lifestyle is to go all out.”

    Vijay Deverakonda openly acknowledged that he was emotionally impacted by the outcome of "Liger." He explained that at times, results can be uncertain and the feeling of disappointment can be quite painful. However, this hasn't discouraged him. He emphasized that he doesn't possess any apprehension about facing failure. While the setback of an unsuccessful film can be discouraging, it hasn't hindered his resolve to continue moving forward. He emphasized that he remains unafraid of facing setbacks.

    After the release of "Liger," Vijay Deverakonda is all set for a triumphant return with a romantic drama titled "Kushi," in which he shares the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film has generated significant excitement, fueled by the palpable on-screen chemistry, captivating behind-the-scenes glimpses, eye-catching posters, and soulful songs. Helmed by director Shiva Nirvana, "Kushi" is scheduled to grace theaters on September 1, 2023, catering to audiences in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
