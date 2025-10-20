Aditya Sarpotdar’s Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, has opened to an impressive start at the box office. With strong advance bookings and positive word-of-mouth, the film’s first-day earnings hint at a blockbuster weekend ahead

Aditya Sarpotdar's movie Thamma, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in a mythological-fantasy guise, opened relatively well at the box office. Released amid high expectation, the film has turned out to be an innovative experiment in Indian cinema, integrating mythology, modern storytelling, and superhero blend. The buzz created by Thamma has translated into impressive early footfalls across major cities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1 Estimate

advance bookings were great, with reports of most multiplexes being 60--70% full for the morning and afternoon shows. Word-of-mouth is expected to soar evening and weekend collections further upward since social media chatter-early reviews highlight the powerful performance by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sarpotdar's imaginative direction.

According to early trade reports, Thamma is expected to earn somewhere between ₹10 and 12 crore on its opening day across India. The film recorded strong numbers primarily from the metros of Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune, as well as from the Tier-2 cities like Lucknow and Indore, who also showed steady growth through the day. With the festive period advantage added to the genre of the film, these numbers are definitely a wise start.

Comparison with Latest Releases

Thamma has certainly taken the lead when compared with other recent Bollywood releases. The smaller romantic dramas struggled to scrape up ₹5 crores on their day one, and here comes Thamma with a unique theme along with a strong promotional campaign, which gives it a definite edge. The early buzz guarantees that the film will be among the biggest openers for Ayushmann, alongside hits such as Dream Girl and Bala.

Weekend Outlook and Response from the Public

With much positive audience reaction on the VFX, the plot's depth, and its emotional layers, Thamma may just predict a 25-30% growth through the weekend. Family crowds, mythology lovers, and younger viewers have a thing for the most sensational "superhero-meets-spirituality" tagline enticing ticket purchases. If the current trend continues, Thamma stands to cross the ₹40 crore mark comfortably by Sunday.