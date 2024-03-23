Thalapathy Vijay in Kerala: Superstar clicks his signature selfie video with fans; clip goes viral

Thalapathy Vijay shared his characteristic selfie video with his sea of followers after they gathered to visit him in Kerala. The actor is presently filming his forthcoming feature, 'GOAT'.

Thalapathy Vijay, who is in Kerala filming 'GOAT', shared his iconic selfie video while hundreds of fans shouted in the backdrop. The South celebrity also thanked his Malayalam supporters for the kind greeting. Vijay is in Kerala for the 'GOAT' shoot. When the actor returned to the city after 14 years away, his fan base grew exponentially. On March 22, the celebrity posted a selfie video after a large crowd gathered for his brief appearance.

Vijay shared the video and thanked his followers in Kerala, writing, "Ente Aniyathimaar , aniyanmaar, chettanmaar, chechimaar ammamaar! Ella Malayalikalkkum ente Hridayam Niranja Nanni (sic)", translated as "My younger sisters, younger brothers, elder brothers, elder sisters, and dear mothers!" Heartfelt gratitude to all Malayalis.

Recently, hundreds of fans gathered outside Trivandrum's Greenfield Stadium to greet the actor. Vijay was spotted jumping on top of a bus to take pictures with them. He was spotted waving to the audience and posing for his legendary selfie. Several glimpses of the same have circulated on the Internet.

Thalapathy Vijay brought the streets of Trivandrum to a halt when he landed in Kerala. Earlier, it was noticed that thousands of supporters gathered outside the airport to greet Vijay and accompanied him to his hotel. However, supporters caused damage to Vijay's automobile. Footage of the car reveals torn glass and several dents.

Thalapathy Vijay has partnered together with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu for 'GOAT'. The film is anticipated to conclude soon and enter screens later this year. Vijay will play two characters in the movie. Trishan Krishnan is anticipated to make a cameo appearance.

Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj round up the ensemble cast.