Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Thalapathy Vijay in Kerala: Superstar clicks his signature selfie video with fans; clip goes viral

    Thalapathy Vijay shared his characteristic selfie video with his sea of followers after they gathered to visit him in Kerala. The actor is presently filming his forthcoming feature, 'GOAT'.

    Thalapathy Vijay in Kerala: Superstar clicks his signature selfie video with fans; clip goes viral RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 1:54 PM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay, who is in Kerala filming 'GOAT', shared his iconic selfie video while hundreds of fans shouted in the backdrop. The South celebrity also thanked his Malayalam supporters for the kind greeting. Vijay is in Kerala for the 'GOAT' shoot. When the actor returned to the city after 14 years away, his fan base grew exponentially. On March 22, the celebrity posted a selfie video after a large crowd gathered for his brief appearance.

    Vijay shared the video and thanked his followers in Kerala, writing, "Ente Aniyathimaar , aniyanmaar, chettanmaar, chechimaar ammamaar! Ella Malayalikalkkum ente Hridayam Niranja Nanni (sic)", translated as "My younger sisters, younger brothers, elder brothers, elder sisters, and dear mothers!" Heartfelt gratitude to all Malayalis.

    Also Read: Is Kangana Ranaut getting married in next few months?

    Recently, hundreds of fans gathered outside Trivandrum's Greenfield Stadium to greet the actor. Vijay was spotted jumping on top of a bus to take pictures with them. He was spotted waving to the audience and posing for his legendary selfie. Several glimpses of the same have circulated on the Internet.

    Thalapathy Vijay brought the streets of Trivandrum to a halt when he landed in Kerala. Earlier, it was noticed that thousands of supporters gathered outside the airport to greet Vijay and accompanied him to his hotel. However, supporters caused damage to Vijay's automobile. Footage of the car reveals torn glass and several dents.

    Also Read: Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: YouTuber gets bail after 5 days in jail

    Thalapathy Vijay has partnered together with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu for 'GOAT'. The film is anticipated to conclude soon and enter screens later this year. Vijay will play two characters in the movie. Trishan Krishnan is anticipated to make a cameo appearance.

    Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj round up the ensemble cast.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 1:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, Shikhar Pahariya climbs Tirupati Balaji Temple's steps, offer prayers RBA

    WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, Shikhar Pahariya climbs Tirupati Balaji Temple's steps, offer prayers

    Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis: Gossip Girl star Blake Lively apologises for her nasty comment-read on RBA

    Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis: Gossip Girl star Blake Lively apologises for her nasty comment-read on

    IPL 2024: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff mesmerise audience at opening ceremony (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff mesmerise audience at opening ceremony (WATCH)

    Kangana Ranaut reacts to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Deepfake porn video controversy RBA

    Kangana Ranaut reacts to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Deepfake porn video controversy

    Premalu becomes highest-grossing Malayalam movie in Telugu states rkn

    Premalu becomes highest-grossing Malayalam movie in Telugu states

    Recent Stories

    Moscow concert hall attack: 4 suspects arrested

    BREAKING: Moscow concert hall attack: 4 suspects arrested

    Delhi excise scam: Meet the ED officers who arrested Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi excise scam: Meet the ED officers who arrested Arvind Kejriwal

    BSEB Bihar Board to release Class 12 results today: Here's how to check marks through SMS and DigiLocker gcw

    Bihar Board to release Class 12 results today: Here's how to check marks through SMS and DigiLocker

    Taste of India takes giant leap: Amul launches fresh milk in US, plans to use 'piyo glass full doodh' ad snt

    'Taste of India' takes giant leap: Amul launches fresh milk in US, plans to use 'piyo glass full doodh' ad

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani flaunts her curves in HOT backless white dress; take a look RBA

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani flaunts her curves in HOT backless white dress; take a look

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon