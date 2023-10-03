Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thalapathy 68: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu starrer goes on floors

    Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for the grand release of his upcoming movie 'Leo' on October 19. Meanwhile, the actor has started shooting for his next movie, tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 68'

    Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for the grand release of his upcoming movie 'Leo' on October 19. Meanwhile, the actor has started shooting for his next movie, tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 68'. The director of the movie took to social media and added that the cast and crew of the movie will be announced soon.

    On October 2, Venkat Prabhu took to his X (formerly Twitter) page and stated, "He wrote, "And it began! #Thalapathy68 with all your love and wishes! This is going to be a fun roller coaster ride! And all pics and updates after the Namma #Leo release! God is kind."

     

    As per reports, it is suggested that veteran actors Mohan and Prabhudeva will play an important role in the film as well.

    Reportedly, the film's digital rights have been bagged by an international OTT platform for a whopping price. The film's digital rights have been bought for the highest price ever in the Tamil industry. It is reported that the rights were acquired by Netflix.

    Meanwhile, Vijay's 'Leo' is set to release in theatres on October 19. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie features Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Gautham, Matthew Thomas, and Sandy. Expectations are rising as director Lokesh Kanakaraj and Vijay's first collaboration, Master, became a huge hit.

    It is reported that Leo will have a 24-hour fan show in Kerala. Marathon shows are being organised at SA Multiplex in Pulluvila, Thiruvananthapuram, under the leadership of Vijay fan Priyamudan Nanpans. The show will start on October 19 at 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m., 9.30 p.m., and 11.59 p.m., and on October 20 at 4 a.m. The star's fan club also has a plan to provide financial assistance to students.

    The Route Production House, owned by Vijay, confirmed the release of the movie, which helped fans have an idea for the countdown. The movie will be released on October 19 during the Dussehra holidays in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.

