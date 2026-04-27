Tessa Thompson praises co-star Adrien Brody, calling him a 'deeply kind' and 'tremendous actor' as they both make their Broadway debut in 'The Fear of 13,' a play based on the true story of a wrongfully convicted man on death row.

Actor Tessa Thompson has praised her Broadway co-star Adrien Brody, describing him as "deeply kind" and a "tremendous actor," as the duo make their Broadway debut with the play The Fear of 13 at the James Earl Jones Theatre in New York City, according to People.

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Thompson, 42, said working with Brody, 53, has been a rewarding experience, adding that their bond has grown significantly during rehearsals. "It's great. I adore him. He's wonderful in this play. He's a tremendous actor, he's deeply kind," Thompson said, adding that it feels like she has known him for a long time due to their intensive rehearsals. "It feels like I've known him for ages at this point, but it also feels like it's just the beginning," she added, according to People.

About 'The Fear of 13'

Brody and Thompson are both making their Broadway debuts in the production, written by Lindsey Ferrentino and based on the real-life story of Nick Yarris, a man who spent 22 years on death row for a crime he did not commit before being exonerated through DNA evidence in 2004. Ferrentino revealed that she had strongly pushed Brody to take on the role of Nick Yarris and praised his commitment to theatre. Brody, who received an Olivier nomination during the play's London run, initially found the experience "intimidating" but said he is grateful for the opportunity.

Thompson on Her Role and the Play's Message

Thompson plays Jacki Miles, a volunteer working on death row who develops a relationship with Yarris. The character is based on a real-life volunteer, though certain details were adapted for the stage. "I knew I wanted to do a play and I especially knew I wanted to do a new play," Thompson told People. "I think there's so many incredible revivals, but the idea of working on something new and fresh and bringing it to audiences. And generally, I think so much about why we tell the stories that we tell and what they're good for and I think stories have the power to really change hearts and minds."

She added, "I think our carceral system in this country and our criminal justice system is something that needs a lot of reform and look at. And there's so many different avenues to tell that story, and I thought to be able to do that through a piece of work of theater that is both a true story, but also so inventive in terms of the way that Lindsey Ferrentino has built the world out. I just thought it was such an extraordinary opportunity."

A 'Big Moment' for Brody

The actor also shared that the cast recently celebrated Brody's birthday on April 14 after a performance, describing it as a special moment. "It was very sweet. I'm very grateful to be doing what I love on that day," Brody said, calling his Broadway debut a "big moment" in his life, according to People.

Kim Kardashian Joins as Producer

Adding to the production team, Kim Kardashian recently joined as a producer, announcing on April 13 that criminal justice reform remains a deeply personal mission for her. She said she is proud to be associated with the project, citing her commitment to advocating for those affected by systemic failures, according to People.

The Fear of 13 is currently running at the James Earl Jones Theatre and will continue through July 12. (ANI)