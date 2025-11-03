The melodious new song 'Usey Kehna' from Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein has dropped. Composed by AR Rahman, it beautifully portrays the emotions of longing and unrequited love.

A new song 'Usey Kehna' from Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Tere Ishk Mein' was released on Monday.

Composed by the legendary AR Rahman, 'Usey Kehna' blends beautiful melodies with heartfelt lyrics that capture the ache of unrequited love.

Nitesh Aher and Jonita Gandhi have lent their vocals to the lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

The film is slated to release in theatres on November 28.

Director Aanand L Rai first revealed the project on the 10th anniversary of 'Raanjhanaa', his 2013 romantic drama that also starred Dhanush in a leading role.

The teaser released along with the announcement featured a brief, intense monologue from Dhanush, set against the backdrop of narrow alleys and rising tension."Pichli baar toh Kundan tha, maan gaya. Par iss baar Shankar ko kaise rokoge?" he says, signalling a new and more volatile character in this instalment.

Tere Ishk Mein is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. (ANI)

